Report: Oregon QB Braxton Burmeister latest to throw name into the transfer portal

Justin Herbert’s decision to return to Oregon for his senior season is having a predictable impact on the Ducks’ depth chart at quarterback. Namely, one starter coming back is bound to result in one backup going out.

A source told The Oregonian on Friday that sophomore Braxton Burmeister has become the latest signal-caller to enter his name into the transfer portal and will be looking for a new program in the fall to play out.

The Southern California native held offers from fellow Pac-12 schools like Arizona, Cal and Utah coming out of high school at La Jolla Country Day and does sport starting experience, having taken over for Herbert with five starts in 2017. He was at the time just the second true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Ducks since 1983 according to the school and threw for 330 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions during that same stretch.

However, Herbert’s return to full healthy naturally meant that reps were hard to come by and Burmeister wound up redshirting in 2018 with a nod to the future. Though he did see action in four games, the new redshirt rule allowed him to preserve that season.