Report: Oregon QB Braxton Burmeister latest to throw name into the transfer portal

Justin Herbert’s decision to return to Oregon for his senior season is having a predictable impact on the Ducks’ depth chart at quarterback. Namely, one starter coming back is bound to result in one backup going out.
A source told The Oregonian on Friday that sophomore Braxton Burmeister has become the latest signal-caller to enter his name into the transfer portal and will be looking for a new program in the fall to play out.
The Southern California native held offers from fellow Pac-12 schools like Arizona, Cal and Utah coming out of high school at La Jolla Country Day and does sport starting experience, having taken over for Herbert with five starts in 2017. He was at the time just the second true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Ducks since 1983 according to the school and threw for 330 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions during that same stretch.
However, Herbert’s return to full healthy naturally meant that reps were hard to come by and Burmeister wound up redshirting in 2018 with a nod to the future. Though he did see action in four games, the new redshirt rule allowed him to preserve that season.
With the 2018 season officially in the books, Michigan is getting down to the business of filling up future slates.
Michigan announced Friday that it has added four football games to its future schedules, with three of those coming against MAC opponents. U-M will face both Northern Illinois and Western Michigan in 2021, with Bowling Green added as part of its 2023 slate.
The only non-MAC school that was a part of today’s announcement was Colorado State, which was added to the 2022 schedule.
All four of those games will be played, of course, in the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Sept. 4, 2021 – Western Michigan
Sept. 18, 2021 – Northern Illinois
Sept. 3, 2022 – Colorado State
Sept. 16, 2023 – Bowling Green
U-M has faced WMU seven times, BGSU two times and NIU once. The Wolverines won all 10 of those games.
The 2022 game with the Rams will mark the first-ever regular-season meeting between the two football programs. The teams met in the 1994 Holiday Bowl, a 24-14 win for the Wolverines.
It’s getting to the point where there might be more quarterback in the NCAA transfer database than out.
The latest to toss his name into the portal is Austin Kendall, with Tulsa World‘s Eric Bailey reporting that the Oklahoma redshirt sophomore is contemplating a transfer from the Sooners. As we’ve stated in the past, being in the transfer database doesn’t ensure that a player is leaving; rather, it gives the player the opportunity to explore transfer possibilities without needing the permission of their current school.
Kendall has been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class. His first two years were spent backing up 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.
In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. The North Carolina product has already graduated, meaning he’d be eligible to play at another FBS program if he ultimately chooses to transfer. He’d also have two years of eligibility remaining.
Kendall’s move to enter the transfer database, though, could portend bigger things for the Sooners in 2019.
It’s long been assumed that Murray, who was a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft last year, will either begin his professional baseball career or make himself available for the April NFL draft. What if, though, Kendall caught wind that Murray will be returning to Norman for one more season instead of going pro in either sport, triggering his transfer decision?
While it seems like a longshot, it’s certainly worth considering.
In the last month or so, Orlando has quietly become Blacksburg South.
During the early signing period last month, former Virginia Tech defensive tackle Cam Goode officially moved on to UCF. Thursday, Goode’s former teammate with the Hokies, Rico Kearney, confirmed to 247Sports.com that he too has decided to continue his collegiate playing career for the Knights.
On Nov. 18, Kearney took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from the Hokies, writing, “I just don’t feel like I [was] given a fair shot to showcase my talent.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017, Kearney had started two of the 10 games in which he played in 2018. Kearney’s 35 tackles were sixth on the team at the time of his departure. 18 of those tackles came in the loss to Boston College and were the program’s most in a single game since 2003.
And now we know a heckuva lot more of the rest of the story.
In mid-December, Bryce Love announced that he wouldn’t be playing in Stanford’s Sun Bowl matchup with Pitt later that month “and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft.” As it turns out, part of getting completely healthy included rehabbing a torn ACL as the running back confirmed to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that he suffered the injury in the Cardinal’s regular-season finale.
Because of the injury, which was suffered in the Dec. 1 game against Cal that had been scheduled to be played earlier in the year but was postponed, Love will be limited at the NFL Scouting Combine next month.
The ACL tear is was the icing on top of what was an injury-plagued cake of a final season for Love down on The Farm.
Love didn’t play in Week 3 this past season because of a concussion-related issue, then suffered an injury to his left ankle — the same ankle that bothered him in the latter half of the 2017 season — in the Week 5 loss to Notre Dame that sidelined him for Week 6. While he played in each of the remaining six games, he never cracked 100 yards after topping the century mark in all but one game the year before.
In finishing second in the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting, Love ran for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns. Eschewing the NFL and returning to the Cardinal for one more season, Love put up 739 yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries this past season. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry in 2017; that number nearly dropped by half (4.5) in his injury-laden 2018 campaign.