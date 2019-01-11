Second Virginia Tech transfer lands at UCF

In the last month or so, Orlando has quietly become Blacksburg South.
During the early signing period last month, former Virginia Tech defensive tackle Cam Goode officially moved on to UCF. Thursday, Goode’s former teammate with the Hokies, Rico Kearney, confirmed to 247Sports.com that he too has decided to continue his collegiate playing career for the Knights.
On Nov. 18, Kearney took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from the Hokies, writing, “I just don’t feel like I [was] given a fair shot to showcase my talent.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017, Kearney had started two of the 10 games in which he played in 2018. Kearney’s 35 tackles were sixth on the team at the time of his departure. 18 of those tackles came in the loss to Boston College and were the program’s most in a single game since 2003.
It’s getting to the point where there might be more quarterback in the NCAA transfer database than out.
The latest to toss his name into the portal is Austin Kendall, with Tulsa World‘s Eric Bailey reporting that the Oklahoma redshirt sophomore is contemplating a transfer from the Sooners. As we’ve stated in the past, being in the transfer database doesn’t ensure that a player is leaving; rather, it gives the player the opportunity to explore transfer possibilities without needing the permission of their current school.
Kendall has been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class. His first two years were spent backing up 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.
In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. The North Carolina product has already graduated, meaning he’d be eligible to play at another FBS program if he ultimately chooses to transfer. He’d also have two years of eligibility remaining.
Kendall’s move to enter the transfer database, though, could portend bigger things for the Sooners in 2019.
It’s long been assumed that Murray, who was a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft last year, will either begin his professional baseball career or make himself available for the April NFL draft. What if, though, Kendall caught wind that Murray will be returning to Norman for one more season instead of going pro in either sport, triggering his transfer decision?
While it seems like a longshot, it’s certainly worth considering.
And now we know a heckuva lot more of the rest of the story.
In mid-December, Bryce Love announced that he wouldn’t be playing in Stanford’s Sun Bowl matchup with Pitt later that month “and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft.” As it turns out, part of getting completely healthy included rehabbing a torn ACL as the running back confirmed to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that he suffered the injury in the Cardinal’s regular-season finale.
Because of the injury, which was suffered in the Dec. 1 game against Cal that had been scheduled to be played earlier in the year but was postponed, Love will be limited at the NFL Scouting Combine next month.
The ACL tear is was the icing on top of what was an injury-plagued cake of a final season for Love down on The Farm.
Love didn’t play in Week 3 this past season because of a concussion-related issue, then suffered an injury to his left ankle — the same ankle that bothered him in the latter half of the 2017 season — in the Week 5 loss to Notre Dame that sidelined him for Week 6. While he played in each of the remaining six games, he never cracked 100 yards after topping the century mark in all but one game the year before.
In finishing second in the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting, Love ran for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns. Eschewing the NFL and returning to the Cardinal for one more season, Love put up 739 yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries this past season. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry in 2017; that number nearly dropped by half (4.5) in his injury-laden 2018 campaign.
Less than two weeks after being pilfered by Miami, Temple has done some pilfering of its own.
In a press release, Temple confirmed that it has hired Rod Carey as its new head football coach. Carey has spent the past six years as the head coach at Northern Illinois.
Carey replaces Manny Diaz, who served as the Owls’ head coach for less than three weeks before abandoning the Temple and returning to Miami. Diaz had replaced Geoff Collins, who left in early December to take the Georgia Tech job.
“We are very happy to announce that Rod Carey will take over as the next Temple head football coach,” said athletic director Dr. Patrick Kraft in a statement. “Rod is a proven winner with a history of success as a head coach at the FBS level. …
“He possesses all of the qualities you want to see in a person and in a coach. He is a quality man of great character and a caring individual. He is the perfect person to keep Temple Football’s momentum moving forward.”
In his six seasons at NIU, the Huskies won four MAC West titles (2013, 2015, 2015, 2018) and two conference championship (2014, 2018). Carey’s record in that span was 53-30.
With Carey’s departure, Northern Illinois now becomes the only FBS team without a head coach.
Wednesday, Georgia lost its offensive coordinator to an SEC East rival. Two days later, the Bulldogs have their replacement — and they didn’t have to go outside the football building to find him.
After reportedly being shot down by Kentucky’s Eddie Gran Thursday, UGA announced Friday that it has promoted James Coley to coordinator of the offensive side of the ball. Coley had spent the 2018 season as the Bulldogs’ co-offensive coordinator.
Coley also coached UGA’s quarterbacks, which he’ll continue to do.
“James has been a critical part of our staff since we came to Georgia,” said Smart. “He’s done an incredible job in all aspects of his responsibilities including coaching wide receivers for two years, serving as co-offensive coordinator this past season coaching the quarterbacks, and recruiting. James has extensive coordinator experience during his entire coaching career and will transition easily into his new role.”
Coley just completed his third season in Athens, spending the first two as wide receivers coach. Prior to UGA, Coley spent time as a coordinator at Miami (2013-15) and Florida State (2010-12).
The 45-year-old Coley replaces Jim Chaney, who left earlier this week to take the same job at Tennessee.