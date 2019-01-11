Temple names Northern Illinois’ Rod Carey new head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than two weeks after being pilfered by Miami, Temple has done some pilfering of its own.

In a press release, Temple confirmed that it has hired Rod Carey as its new head football coach. Carey has spent the past six years as the head coach at Northern Illinois.

Carey replaces Manny Diaz, who served as the Owls’ head coach for less than three weeks before abandoning the Temple and returning to Miami. Diaz had replaced Geoff Collins, who left in early December to take the Georgia Tech job.

“We are very happy to announce that Rod Carey will take over as the next Temple head football coach,” said athletic director Dr. Patrick Kraft in a statement. “Rod is a proven winner with a history of success as a head coach at the FBS level. …

“He possesses all of the qualities you want to see in a person and in a coach. He is a quality man of great character and a caring individual. He is the perfect person to keep Temple Football’s momentum moving forward.”

In his six seasons at NIU, the Huskies won four MAC West titles (2013, 2015, 2015, 2018) and two conference championship (2014, 2018). Carey’s record in that span was 53-30.

With Carey’s departure, Northern Illinois now becomes the only FBS team without a head coach.