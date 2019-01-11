Transfer portal beams up another as Penn State WR Juwan Johnson reportedly enters his name

The exodus from Happy Valley continues.

Only this time a player isn’t leaving early for the NFL, but rather just a better situation.

Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson has entered his name into the NCAA “transfer portal” and is exploring a departure from the Nittany Lions.

Most notably as a redshirt senior, Johnson would be a grad transfer ahead of the 2019 season and would be eligible right away to play wherever. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has plenty of size and speed to contribute and had over 1,100 yards receiving during his time at Penn State (though his numbers trailed off a bit from 2017 to 2018).

It’s worth noting that the former four-star recruit is a New Jersey native and had an older brother that played at Rutgers. He was also recruited heavily by Mario Cristobal when he was at Alabama and the now-Oregon head coach does have a need for a big receiver after the departure of Dillon Mitchell to the NFL draft.