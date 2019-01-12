Academics lead to suspension for Syracuse LB Shyheim Cullen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An off-field issue will sideline an experienced member of Syracuse’s linebacking corps for the next couple of months — at least.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Shyheim Cullen has been slapped with an academic suspension that will last at least through the end of the spring semester. At the moment, the plan is for Cullen to enroll in another institution, presumably a junior or community college, and then return to Syracuse for either the summer or fall semester.

The Post-Standard writes that “Cullen arrived at SU in 2015 after a complicated childhood that included eight foster homes, a misdiagnosed mental disability and a legitimate learning disability.”

After redshirting as a true freshman, Cullen played 36 games the past three seasons. In 2018, he appeared in all 13 games, totaling 31 tackles and three quarterback hits.

Prior to the academic issue, Cullen had been penciled in as a likely starting in 2019.