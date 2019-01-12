Getty Images

Current Oregon player is second to sue Willie Taggart, university

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
Not surprisingly, Willie Taggart and his former employer have yet another legal obstacle to navigate.

In January of 2017, three Oregon football players were hospitalized following a workout in the weeks after Taggart, now the head coach at Florida State, was hired as the Ducks’ head coach. It was reported earlier this week that one of those players, former Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner, is suing Taggart, the University of Oregon, UO’s former strength & conditioning as well as the NCAA for $11.5 million in connection to the situation.

According to the Daily Emerald, a second player, current Ducks offensive lineman Sam Poutasi, has sued the same plaintiffs as named in the first suit for $5 million.

Poutasi and Brenner, along with tight end Cam McCormick, were ultimately diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which muscle cells break down and its byproducts are released into the bloodstream. According to Brenner’s lawsuit, his life span has been shortened by upwards of 10 years as a result of “severe injuries, some of which are permanent, permanent renal injury… increased susceptibility of kidney failure, kidney disease, and death, severe physical and emotional pain.”

Poutasi’s lawsuit cites “physical and emotional pain, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and diminishment of avocational abilities.” That suit also mentions kidney damage as an aftereffect of the workout.

The strength & conditioning coach in charge of the workout that preceded the players’ hospitalization, Irele Oderinde, was suspended by the University of Oregon but reinstated a month later. Oderinde is now a member of Taggart’s support staff at Florida State and is currently listed as the football program’s head strength & conditioning coach.

Both Poutasi and McCormick are still listed on UO’s online roster.  The former played in five games this past season, the latter in one.

Report: Texas QB transfer Cameron Rising to visit Utah

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 1:31 PM EST
One of the two Texas quarterbacks whose name was entered into the NCAA’s transfer database last month is getting about the business of finding a new college football home.

Citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that Cameron Rising will take an official visit to Utah this weekend. If Rising were to ultimately end up with the Utes, or any other FBS program for that matter, he would very likely have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.

Rising would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season. Incumbent starter Tyler Huntley will be a senior and in his last season of eligibility, meaning the Utes’ job will very likely open up the season after next.

A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Rising was rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

The other Longhorn quarterback who put his name into the transfer portal in December, Casey Thompson, was a four-star 2018 signee as well.

Man who allegedly sent racist letter to then-A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is a University of Texas grad

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 1:02 PM EST
RIP, comments section/Twitter feed.

But first, the back story.

On the heels of Texas A&M’s embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA to open the 2017 season, a repugnant degenerate decided to reach out to then-Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin with a racist missive sent to the head coach’s home, which Sumlin’s wife wisely posted to Twitter.

“You suck as a coach!” the vitriolic message began, before further devolving. “You’re a n****r and can’t win! Please get lost!”

“Or else,” the snail-mailed message ominously ended.

Fast-forward to Friday, and, the Houston Chronicle reported, police identified the man who had been sending threatening and disturbing letters to a Houston socialite, Carolyn Farb, for more than 30 years as the same man who sent the letter to the Sumlins’ house in 2017.  In November, 60-year-old Robin Chiswell was charged with felony stalking in connection to the letters sent to Farb.

During the course of the investigation that led to that charge, Chiswell was connected to the Sumlin letter.  From the Bryan-College Station Eagle:

During questioning for a separate stalking investigation, Robin Chiswell, a Houston resident, provided information that investigators believe linked him with the Sumlin letter, Val Zuniga, Chiswell’s defense attorney, said.

“During the investigation, the issue about the Sumlin letter came up and the responses by the defendant led the investigators to identify him as the primary suspect in that case,” he said.

The kicker?  According to the Eagle, Chiswell is a 1983 University of Texas graduate.

OK.  Cool.  Hook ’em.

No charges have been filed in connection to the letter sent to Sumlin, although that could change at a later date.

Alabama DL LaBryan Ray arrested for being drunk in public

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
If we still had the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker (we don’t), it’d be time to set that bad boy back to double zeroes.

According to al.com, Alabama’s LaBryan Ray was arrested Friday and charged with one count of public intoxication.  The arrest was made by deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, although no details of what led up to the arrest have been released.

As of this posting, the UA football program has not publicly addressed the off-field development.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Ray was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Alabama; and the No. 28 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Only four signees in the Tide’s top-rated class that year were ranked higher than Ray.

After being limited to six games as a true freshman because of a foot injury, Ray played in all 15 games this past season.  Heading into the offseason, Ray is viewed as a likely starter in 2019.

National champ Clemson to visit White House Jan. 14

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 11:41 AM EST
That certainly didn’t take long.

Last Monday, Clemson took Alabama to the woodshed in claiming its second national championship the past three seasons. The next day, President Donald Trump extended a formal invitation to the Tigers to visit the White House.

Friday, and even as the government shutdown rolls along, the POTUS confirmed that Clemson will visit the White House exactly one week after winning the College Football Playoff title game.

There’s been no official word from Clemson on the development.

This will mark the Tigers’ second trek to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Trump sitting in the Oval Office as the 2016 team, which beat the Crimson Tide in that year’s championship game, accepted the invitation and visited Washington D.C. in June of 2017.