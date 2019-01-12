Florida State officially adds its highest-rated 2019 recruit

The most highly-touted commit in Florida State’s Class of 2019 class is officially in the fold.

FSU announced Friday that Akeem Dent has enrolled at the university and is a confirmed member of the Seminoles’ 2019 recruiting class. There was some concern on FSU’s part regarding Dent’s commitment as a handful of schools, including Alabama and Clemson, had been pushing for the cornerback to flip.

“As a staff, we are happy to have Akeem here for the spring semester to begin his FSU career,” head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “He is an important piece of this signing class and will be a major building block for our program moving forward.

“Akeem is fast, physical and aggressive – three accolades we want all of our defensive players to have. His heart is immeasurable, and his desire combined with his physical abilities fit perfectly with the culture of our program.”

The only five-star member of an FSU class that’s currently rated 17th in the country, Dent is rated as the No. 3 cornerback in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 33 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.

As an early enrollee, Dent will take part in spring practice in the coming months.