Man who allegedly sent racist letter to then-A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is a University of Texas grad

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

RIP, comments section/Twitter feed.

But first, the back story.

On the heels of Texas A&M’s embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA to open the 2017 season, a repugnant degenerate decided to reach out to then-Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin with a racist missive sent to the head coach’s home, which Sumlin’s wife wisely posted to Twitter.

“You suck as a coach!” the vitriolic message began, before further devolving. “You’re a n****r and can’t win! Please get lost!”

“Or else,” the snail-mailed message ominously ended.

Fast-forward to Friday, and, the Houston Chronicle reported, police identified the man who had been sending threatening and disturbing letters to a Houston socialite, Carolyn Farb, for more than 30 years as the same man who sent the letter to the Sumlins’ house in 2017. In November, 60-year-old Robin Chiswell was charged with felony stalking in connection to the letters sent to Farb.

During the course of the investigation that led to that charge, Chiswell was connected to the Sumlin letter. From the Bryan-College Station Eagle:

During questioning for a separate stalking investigation, Robin Chiswell, a Houston resident, provided information that investigators believe linked him with the Sumlin letter, Val Zuniga, Chiswell’s defense attorney, said. “During the investigation, the issue about the Sumlin letter came up and the responses by the defendant led the investigators to identify him as the primary suspect in that case,” he said.

The kicker? According to the Eagle, Chiswell is a 1983 University of Texas graduate.

OK. Cool. Hook ’em.

No charges have been filed in connection to the letter sent to Sumlin, although that could change at a later date.