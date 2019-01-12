Names of two Tennessee starters now in NCAA transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tennessee ended its lengthy search for an offensive coordinator earlier this week, but now they could be on the hunt for a pair of replacement starters on that side of the ball.

Citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, the Knoxville News-Sentinel is reporting that the names of a pair of Tennessee football players, offensive tackle Drew Richmond (pictured) and tight end/fullback Eli Wolf, are now listed in the NCAA transfer portal. Their names being part of the database means that other schools can contact them without first getting from permission from UT.

The players could also pull their names from the database and return to the Vols.

A redshirt junior, Richmond has started 21 games during his time on Rocky Top. A dozen of those starts came at right tackle during the 2018 season.

Wolf has caught eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown for the Vols, including five for 30 yards and a touchdown this past season as a redshirt junior. The Ohio native started seven games this past season after starting one game in 2017.