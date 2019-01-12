Getty Images

National champ Clemson to visit White House Jan. 14

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 11:41 AM EST
That certainly didn’t take long.

Last Monday, Clemson took Alabama to the woodshed in claiming its second national championship the past three seasons. The next day, President Donald Trump extended a formal invitation to the Tigers to visit the White House.

Friday, and even as the government shutdown rolls along, the POTUS confirmed that Clemson will visit the White House exactly one week after winning the College Football Playoff title game.

There’s been no official word from Clemson on the development.

This will mark the Tigers’ second trek to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Trump sitting in the Oval Office as the 2016 team, which beat the Crimson Tide in that year’s championship game, accepted the invitation and visited Washington D.C. in June of 2017.

Alabama DL LaBryan Ray arrested for being drunk in public

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
If we still had the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker (we don’t), it’d be time to set that bad boy back to double zeroes.

According to al.com, Alabama’s LaBryan Ray was arrested Friday and charged with one count of public intoxication.  The arrest was made by deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, although no details of what led up to the arrest have been released.

As of this posting, the UA football program has not publicly addressed the off-field development.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Ray was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Alabama; and the No. 28 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Only four signees in the Tide’s top-rated class that year were ranked higher than Ray.

After being limited to six games as a true freshman because of a foot injury, Ray played in all 15 games this past season.  Heading into the offseason, Ray is viewed as a likely starter in 2019.

Alabama QB Jalen Hurts will reportedly continue transfer tour at Miami

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 9:49 AM EST
And so it begins. And continues.

After months worth of speculation, it was confirmed earlier this week that Jalen Hurts‘s name has been entered into the NCAA transfer database, signaling that the quarterback is indeed looking to move on from Alabama. Friday, multiple media outlets were reporting that Hurts will take visits to both Maryland and Miami this weekend.

There was visual evidence of Hurts’ visit to the Terps as he took in a hoops game Friday night. The visit to Maryland is expected to extend into Saturday, with a trip to Miami reportedly in the offing for Sunday.

Both of the first two visits feature connections to Hurts’ time with the Crimson Tide.

Mike Locksley, Maryland’s new head coach, spent three years at Alabama, the last as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Dan Enos, named as Miami’s offensive coordinator Friday, was Alabama’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 and had reportedly developed a very good relationship with Hurts.

In addition to those two schools, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, among others, are viewed as potential transfer destinations.

Given his experience and success at this level, Hurts, who graduated from UA last month and will be eligible immediately regardless of where he lands, being a sought-after commodity on the free-agent market is not exactly a surprise.

Hurts started every game but one in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span.  He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.

And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the then-true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime.  Amidst criticism from Hurts himself, Tagovailoa won the job ahead of the 2018 season kicking off and, after finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting, led the Tide into another title game loss to the Tigers earlier this month.

As Tagovailoa will be a true junior in 2019 and is firmly entrenched as the starter, that combination of factors triggered Hurts’ decision to at least explore a transfer.

Florida State officially adds its highest-rated 2019 recruit

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 7:57 AM EST
The most highly-touted commit in Florida State’s Class of 2019 class is officially in the fold.

FSU announced Friday that Akeem Dent has enrolled at the university and is a confirmed member of the Seminoles’ 2019 recruiting class. There was some concern on FSU’s part regarding Dent’s commitment as a handful of schools, including Alabama and Clemson, had been pushing for the cornerback to flip.

“As a staff, we are happy to have Akeem here for the spring semester to begin his FSU career,” head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “He is an important piece of this signing class and will be a major building block for our program moving forward.

“Akeem is fast, physical and aggressive – three accolades we want all of our defensive players to have. His heart is immeasurable, and his desire combined with his physical abilities fit perfectly with the culture of our program.”

The only five-star member of an FSU class that’s currently rated 17th in the country, Dent is rated as the No. 3 cornerback in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 33 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board.

As an early enrollee, Dent will take part in spring practice in the coming months.

Academics lead to suspension for Syracuse LB Shyheim Cullen

By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 6:06 AM EST
An off-field issue will sideline an experienced member of Syracuse’s linebacking corps for the next couple of months — at least.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Shyheim Cullen has been slapped with an academic suspension that will last at least through the end of the spring semester. At the moment, the plan is for Cullen to enroll in another institution, presumably a junior or community college, and then return to Syracuse for either the summer or fall semester.

The Post-Standard writes that “Cullen arrived at SU in 2015 after a complicated childhood that included eight foster homes, a misdiagnosed mental disability and a legitimate learning disability.”

After redshirting as a true freshman, Cullen played 36 games the past three seasons. In 2018, he appeared in all 13 games, totaling 31 tackles and three quarterback hits.

Prior to the academic issue, Cullen had been penciled in as a likely starting in 2019.