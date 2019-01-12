UCF potential landing spot for Notre Dame transfer QB Brandon Wimbush

Thursday, it was reported that erstwhile Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush would be taking a couple of official visits to unspecified schools this weekend. One of those schools has subsequently been specified.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Wimbush is visiting UCF this weekend as he continues the process of determining his next college football home. It appears the Knights have a fairly decent shot at landing the quarterback as 247Sports.com writes that their sources “are indicating that UCF is the favorite to land him at this point and multiple sources believe that’s where he’s leaning as of today.”

UCF could be looking to replace its wildly successful starter as McKenzie Milton continues his recovery from a horrific late-season ending injury. It’s unclear if Milton, who will undergo a fifth surgery on his injured knee later this month, will be healthy enough to play this coming season.

It’s unclear what other schools besides UCF are in play for Wimbush’s services, although the graduate transfer is expected to make his decision before the calendar flips from January to February.

Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.

As a graduate transfer, Wimbush will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 regardless of where he lands.