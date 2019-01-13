Auburn’s Jauntavius Johnson transfers to Colorado

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This past week, Colorado lost a defensive tackle to transfer. This weekend, they went shopping in the transfer market and picked up a potential replacement.

According to 247Sports.com, Jauntavius Johnson has confirmed that he has decided to transfer to Colorado and continue his collegiate playing career with the Buffaloes. As the defensive tackle is leaving Auburn as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Pac-12 school in 2019.

The upcoming season will serve as Johnson’s last year of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. After missing the 2016 season because of injury, the 6-2, 326-pound lineman came back to play in a total of three games the past two seasons. Two of those appearances came this past season.