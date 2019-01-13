Boise State’s Kayode Rufai tweets plans to transfer

Boise State is the latest program to feel the impact of the steady stream postseason personnel attrition.
On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Kayode Rufai announced that he has made the decision to transfer and is reopening his recruitment. “Boise is a great place that has taught me lessons that I will take with me beyond my years as a player,” the defensive end wrote.
Rufai gave no specific reason for his decision to leave the Broncos.
As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Rufai played in 10 games for the Broncos. The Oregon native played in 19 games total during his time in Boise.
Tennessee ended its lengthy search for an offensive coordinator earlier this week, but now they could be on the hunt for a pair of replacement starters on that side of the ball.
Citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, the Knoxville News-Sentinel is reporting that the names of a pair of Tennessee football players, offensive tackle Drew Richmond (pictured) and tight end/fullback Eli Wolf, are now listed in the NCAA transfer portal. Their names being part of the database means that other schools can contact them without first getting from permission from UT.
The players could also pull their names from the database and return to the Vols.
A redshirt junior, Richmond has started 21 games during his time on Rocky Top. A dozen of those starts came at right tackle during the 2018 season.
Wolf has caught eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown for the Vols, including five for 30 yards and a touchdown this past season as a redshirt junior. The Ohio native started seven games this past season after starting one game in 2017.
Has Nick Saban gone through so many coaches that he’s now forced to recycle former assistants?
Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was hired to take the head job at Maryland and was expected to be replaced by quarterbacks coach Dan Enos; instead, Enos left to take over as the coordinator at Miami. Wide receivers coach Josh Gattis also bolted to become the coordinator at Michigan, while offensive line coach Brent Key left to take a job at Georgia Tech.
Add it all up, and Saban has four holes (for now) to fill on his offensive coaching staff. According to one report, the future College Football Hall of Fame head coach will reach back to the past to fill at least one of those openings.
While no role was specified, it’s assumed that Sarkisian would assume the coordinator mantle.
After his unceremonious exit as the head coach at USC, Sarkisian joined the Alabama football program as an offensive analyst for the 2016 season. When Lane Kiffin took the head job at FAU prior to the national championship game that year, Sarkisian served as the play-caller in the loss to Clemson.
Expected to take over as the Crimson Tide’s coordinator, and after reports that his relationship with Saban had deteriorated surfaced, Sarkisian instead left a month after the title game for a job in the NFL as the coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons. Sarkisian lasted two years in that job before he was fired last month.
Jalen Hurts was on the sidelines as Alabama vanquished Oklahoma and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game. Two weeks later, he’s consorting with the former enemy.
Friday night and on into Saturday, Hurts was visiting Maryland — and former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley — before embarking on a reported trip to Miami — and former Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Dan Enos. In between, Hurts, whose name appeared in the NCAA transfer database earlier this week, was reportedly on the OU campus and visited the Sooners.
With Kyler Murray leaving for either the NFL draft or Major League Baseball (probably), OU will again be looking to replace a Heisman-winning quarterback. One of those thought to be the front-runner for the job, Austin Kendall, is in the NCAA transfer database and considering a move away from Norman.
When it comes to Oklahoma and the reported visit, though, there’s also this:
Hurts started every game but one in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span. He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.
And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the then-true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime. Amidst criticism from Hurts himself, Tagovailoa won the job ahead of the 2018 season kicking off and, after finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting, led the Tide into another title game loss to the Tigers earlier this month.
As Tagovailoa will be a true junior in 2019 and is firmly entrenched as the starter, that combination of factors triggered Hurts’ decision to at least explore a transfer.
Hurts graduated from UA last month and would be eligible immediately at whichever school he ultimately lands.
Well, this is certainly an interesting potential development.
In late December, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30, replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return has apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as Susan Degnan of the Miami Herald is reporting that there is a possibility that the receiver will return.
Thomas “has conveyed interest to the University of Miami in returning to the school,” Degnan writes; separately, she added that “[o]ne player on last year’s team said he was left with the impression that Thomas will return to the team.” Another said the idea of a return appeals to Thomas.
That said, it’s unclear what exactly are the feelings of Diaz, who will make the final decision on any Thomas return.
While Thomas signed with the Illini, if he didn’t attend classes at the university he would be eligible to play for the Hurricanes in 2019 if he comes back. At this point, it’s unclear if Thomas ever enrolled in classes at the university.
According to the Herald, there are no legal or other issues that would preclude a return.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.