Geoff Collins adds Marco Coleman to first Georgia Tech staff

On Jan. 3, Geoff Collins added Jim Panagos to his first Georgia Tech coaching staff as defensive line coach. A little over a week later, Panagos left Tech to take the same job at Minnesota.
On the same day they officially lost Panagos, however, Collins moved to quickly fill that hole with a name-worthy, albeit inexperienced blast from the Ramblin’ Wreck past.
In a press release Saturday, Tech confirmed that Marco Coleman has been hired to replace Panagos as the line coach on the defensive side of the ball. Coleman played his college football for the Yellow Jackets before embarking on what turned out to be a 14-year career in the NFL.
The Tech Athletics Hall of Famer comes back to Atlanta after spending the 2018 season as an assistant D-line coach for the Oakland Raiders.
“We are excited to welcome Marco back to The Flats after his amazing playing and coaching career in the NFL,” Collins said in a statement. “He is a tremendous representative of what it truly means to be a Georgia Tech student-athlete and we’re proud to bring him home.”
Coleman’s job with the Raiders this past season was his first as a coach at any level of football. In between his NFL career ending and his coaching career kicking off, the 49-year-old Coleman was involving in the private financial sector, ultimately working his way up the corporate ladder to become managing partner at a place called Matador Financial.
“Coming back to Georgia Tech, it is coming home,” Coleman said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for me to be involved with achieving the vision that [Georgia Tech director of athletics] Todd Stansbury has for the athletics program here at Tech and I’m excited to work for Coach Collins. I couldn’t have gotten a better opportunity or at a better time than right now. I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait to get to work.”
As they are losing, or in the process of losing, a pair of quarterbacks to transfer, Arkansas is looking at the same avenue to bolster its personnel under center.
Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com has reported that Ben Hicks arrived on the Arkansas campus Saturday for a visit that extended on into Sunday. In mid-December, the redshirt junior confirmed that he had decided to leave SMU as a graduate transfer and finish his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
The Razorbacks’ current head coach, Chad Morris, was the Mustangs’ head coach from 2015-17, coinciding with Hicks’ first three seasons at SMU.
In addition to SMU, 247Sports.com reported, Hicks has already visited Louisville. A trip to Georgia Tech is also a possibility.
Hicks served as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback the last three seasons. He left SMU as its leader in a significant number of major statistical categories, including passing yards (9,081) and passing touchdowns (71). Conversely, he also threw 34 interceptions and completed just over 56 percent of his passes.
Ty Storey, who placed his name in the NCAA transfer database earlier this month, started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. Storey, who is leaving as a graduate transfer, is the second Arkansas quarterback to either transfer or begin the process of transferring in a little over a month, joining Cole Kelley. Kelley announced his transfer in early December, then announced he would be moving on to an FCS program this past weekend.
If you thought the early exodus from Tuscaloosa was over, think again.
On his personal Twitter account Sunday night, Mack Wilson confirmed that, “after careful discussions with my family and many prayers,” he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility at Alabama and entering his name into the 2019 NFL Draft pool.
The inside linebacker had started 17 straight games for the Crimson Tide, including all 15 games this season.
Wilson is the seventh Tide player in the last three days to make early declarations, with less than 24 hours remaining until the deadline for submitting draft paperwork to the NFL passes.
Friday, it was confirmed that a quartet of Crimson Tide standouts — running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — would be leaving Tuscaloosa early for the April draft. A day later, cornerback Saivion Smith made the same announcement via Twitter; earlier Sunday, standout safety Deionte Thompson did the same.
This past week, Colorado lost a defensive tackle to transfer. This weekend, they went shopping in the transfer market and picked up a potential replacement.
According to 247Sports.com, Jauntavius Johnson has confirmed that he has decided to transfer to Colorado and continue his collegiate playing career with the Buffaloes. As the defensive tackle is leaving Auburn as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Pac-12 school in 2019.
The upcoming season will serve as Johnson’s last year of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. After missing the 2016 season because of injury, the 6-2, 326-pound lineman came back to play in a total of three games the past two seasons. Two of those appearances came this past season.
The transfer train continues rolling along unabated, with the latest stop on its cross-country offseason trek coming in Provo.
As all the cool players are doing these days, Tevita Mo’unga utilized Twitter as the delivery vehicle for his announcement, confirming on the social media website that his name is now listed in the growing-in-fame NCAA transfer portal. “Thankful for all the opportunities and love y’all have given me but my road here at BYU ends today only to begin somewhere else,” the defensive lineman wrote.
The 6-3, 340-pound lineman played in all 13 games in 2016 as a true sophomore, then played in just three games the following season because of injury. According to 247Sports.com, Mo’unga “used a redshirt year in 2018 and was not part of the program.”
That same website reports that Mo’unga will have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.