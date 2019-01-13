Geoff Collins adds Marco Coleman to first Georgia Tech staff

On Jan. 3, Geoff Collins added Jim Panagos to his first Georgia Tech coaching staff as defensive line coach. A little over a week later, Panagos left Tech to take the same job at Minnesota.

On the same day they officially lost Panagos, however, Collins moved to quickly fill that hole with a name-worthy, albeit inexperienced blast from the Ramblin’ Wreck past.

In a press release Saturday, Tech confirmed that Marco Coleman has been hired to replace Panagos as the line coach on the defensive side of the ball. Coleman played his college football for the Yellow Jackets before embarking on what turned out to be a 14-year career in the NFL.

The Tech Athletics Hall of Famer comes back to Atlanta after spending the 2018 season as an assistant D-line coach for the Oakland Raiders.

“We are excited to welcome Marco back to The Flats after his amazing playing and coaching career in the NFL,” Collins said in a statement. “He is a tremendous representative of what it truly means to be a Georgia Tech student-athlete and we’re proud to bring him home.”

Coleman’s job with the Raiders this past season was his first as a coach at any level of football. In between his NFL career ending and his coaching career kicking off, the 49-year-old Coleman was involving in the private financial sector, ultimately working his way up the corporate ladder to become managing partner at a place called Matador Financial.

“Coming back to Georgia Tech, it is coming home,” Coleman said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for me to be involved with achieving the vision that [Georgia Tech director of athletics] Todd Stansbury has for the athletics program here at Tech and I’m excited to work for Coach Collins. I couldn’t have gotten a better opportunity or at a better time than right now. I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait to get to work.”