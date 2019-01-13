Memphis loses second player to early entry into 2019 draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a month, Memphis has felt the sting of early attrition.

Tony Pollard used Twitter late this past week to announce that he will forego his remaining season of eligibility in order to make himself available for the April NFL draft. In mid-December, teammate and running back Darrell Henderson confirmed that he would be leaving the Tigers early as well.

A multi-threat running back/wide receiver, Pollard caught 39 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 552 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. He also totaled seven kickoffs returned for touchdowns in his career, tying the NCAA record.

In the Birmingham Bowl loss to Wake Forest, Pollard accounted for 318 all-purpose yards, setting the bowl record in that category while also standing out as the second-highest single-game total in the program’s history.

As of this posting, and per NFL.com’s tracker, a whopping 118 players with eligibility remaining have declared for April’s draft, absolutely obliterating the old record of 106 set just last season.