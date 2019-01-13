Memphis loses second player to early entry into 2019 draft

For the second time in a month, Memphis has felt the sting of early attrition.
Tony Pollard used Twitter late this past week to announce that he will forego his remaining season of eligibility in order to make himself available for the April NFL draft. In mid-December, teammate and running back Darrell Henderson confirmed that he would be leaving the Tigers early as well.
A multi-threat running back/wide receiver, Pollard caught 39 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 552 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. He also totaled seven kickoffs returned for touchdowns in his career, tying the NCAA record.
In the Birmingham Bowl loss to Wake Forest, Pollard accounted for 318 all-purpose yards, setting the bowl record in that category while also standing out as the second-highest single-game total in the program’s history.
As of this posting, and per NFL.com’s tracker, a whopping 118 players with eligibility remaining have declared for April’s draft, absolutely obliterating the old record of 106 set just last season.
It appears as if P.J. Fleck is looking to add some Power Five muscle to his U.S.S. Gopher roster.
According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Notre Dame defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway and USC wide receiver Randal Grimes (pictured, No. 87) were on the Minnesota campus Saturday visiting the Gophers. Both transfers took in the Golden Gophers’ men’s basketball game as part of their visit.
The Pioneer Press notes that Fleck has only used 81 of his allotted 85 scholarships, so the football program has some room on its roster, ahead of National Signing Day next month, to add both if they so desire.
A three-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, Dew-Treadway took a redshirt as a true freshman then missed the following season because of a foot injury. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, including 11 in Notre Dame’s run to the College Football Playoff.
Grimes was also a three-star recruit, albeit as part of the Trojans’ Class of 2017. He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.
Not surprisingly, the exodus of Alabama football players for the NFL has continued.
Friday, it was confirmed that a quartet of Crimson Tide standouts — running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — would be leaving Tuscaloosa early for the April draft. A day later, cornerback Saivion Smith made the same announcement via Twitter.
Sunday, on the same social media platform, standout safety Deionte Thompson announced that he too is foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Thompson was second on the Tide in tackles this past season, earning first-team All-SEC honors. He was also a consensus first-team All-American for the 2018 season.
The deadline for players to file their draft paperwork with the NFL is Monday, Jan. 14.
Colorado’s loss has turned into Oklahoma State’s gain.
The father of Israel Antwine confirmed to The Oklahoman that his son, a former Colorado defensive lineman, is now on the campus of Oklahoma State and will continue his playing career with the Cowboys next fall. The transfer could provide immediate help for the Cowboys as the newspaper writes that, “[b]ecause of the major overhaul of the coaching and support staff at Colorado, OSU has informed Antwine that he could possibly be granted a hardship waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately.”
If the waiver is not granted, Antwine would have to sit out the 2019 season. He would then have three years of eligibility he could use in Stillwater beginning with the 2020 season.
Antwine announced his transfer on his protected Twitter account Friday.
“Huge thank you to the University of Colorado and the amazing people that I met in Boulder. Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker, D.J. Eliot, (Kwahn) Drake, CU teammates and all the great CU fans,” the tweet stated according to 247Sports.com. “A very special thank you for the love and support of Charlie and Terri Trafton, and Katie Bason. I can certainly say that my life has been enhanced by the experience. For family reasons I have decided to transfer to (a) University closer to home. I would really appreciate your support of my decision.”
MacIntyre was fired in the middle of November, replaced by Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
Coming out of high school in Oklahoma City, Antwine was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2018 recruiting class. As a true freshman, the lineman started 11 of Colorado’s 12 games.
Tony Gibson‘s stay on the coaching unemployment line didn’t last very long at all.
Thursday, West Virginia confirmed that new head coach Neal Brown would not be retaining Gibson. Sunday morning, North Carolina State announced that Gibson has been hired as part of Dave Doeren‘s Wolfpack coaching staff.
Gibson will serve as NC State’s co-defensive coordinator as well as safeties coach.
“I’m excited that Tony Gibson will now be a part of our program,” said Doeren. “He brings a wealth of experience as a defensive backs coach, a defensive coordinator and as a strong recruiter and mentor. He’s known for getting his players to play hard and has a great reputation not only with his former players but with the high schools where he’s recruited.”
Gibson, a native of the state of West Virginia, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18. He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach. In 2014, he was promoted to defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers.
In between those two stops in Morgantown, Gibson spent time on staffs at Michigan (2008-10), Pitt (2011) and Arizona (2012).
“I would like to thank Coach Dave Doeren and the administration at North Carolina State University for giving me the opportunity to join this great coaching staff,” said Gibson. “I have admired the accomplishments that Coach Doeren and his staff have achieved in the ACC as well as the rich tradition of NC State for years and I am truly excited to be a part of the mission of bringing a championship to Raleigh. 1Pack1Goal!”