NC State adds ex-West Virginia DC Tony Gibson

Tony Gibson‘s stay on the coaching unemployment line didn’t last very long at all.

Thursday, West Virginia confirmed that new head coach Neal Brown would not be retaining Gibson. Sunday morning, North Carolina State announced that Gibson has been hired as part of Dave Doeren‘s Wolfpack coaching staff.

Gibson will serve as NC State’s co-defensive coordinator as well as safeties coach.

“I’m excited that Tony Gibson will now be a part of our program,” said Doeren. “He brings a wealth of experience as a defensive backs coach, a defensive coordinator and as a strong recruiter and mentor. He’s known for getting his players to play hard and has a great reputation not only with his former players but with the high schools where he’s recruited.”

Gibson, a native of the state of West Virginia, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18. He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach. In 2014, he was promoted to defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers.

In between those two stops in Morgantown, Gibson spent time on staffs at Michigan (2008-10), Pitt (2011) and Arizona (2012).

“I would like to thank Coach Dave Doeren and the administration at North Carolina State University for giving me the opportunity to join this great coaching staff,” said Gibson. “I have admired the accomplishments that Coach Doeren and his staff have achieved in the ACC as well as the rich tradition of NC State for years and I am truly excited to be a part of the mission of bringing a championship to Raleigh. 1Pack1Goal!”