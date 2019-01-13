Seventh Alabama player declares early for 2019 draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you thought the early exodus from Tuscaloosa was over, think again.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday night, Mack Wilson confirmed that, “after careful discussions with my family and many prayers,” he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility at Alabama and entering his name into the 2019 NFL Draft pool.

The inside linebacker had started 17 straight games for the Crimson Tide, including all 15 games this season.

Wilson is the seventh Tide player in the last three days to make early declarations, with less than 24 hours remaining until the deadline for submitting draft paperwork to the NFL passes.

Friday, it was confirmed that a quartet of Crimson Tide standouts — running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — would be leaving Tuscaloosa early for the April draft. A day later, cornerback Saivion Smith made the same announcement via Twitter; earlier Sunday, standout safety Deionte Thompson did the same.