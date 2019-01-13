Getty Images

Third hospitalized Oregon player announces he won’t sue

By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 10:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

After a rough couple of days, Oregon and its former head football coach have caught a break on the legal front.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner had filed an $11.5 million lawsuit against the University of Oregon, Willie Taggart, UO’s strength & conditioning coach and the NCAA.  Shortly thereafter, current Ducks offensive lineman Sam Poutasi filed a $5 million lawsuit naming the same defendants.

Saturday afternoon, a third Oregon player, Cam McCormick, announced on Twitter that while he “respects my teammates immensely and their very difficult decision to take that path,” he will not be filing a lawsuit.

In January of 2017, McCormick, Brenner and Poutasi were hospitalized following a workout in the weeks after Taggart, now the head coach at Florida State, was hired as the Ducks’ head coach.  The three players were all diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which muscle cells break down and its byproducts are released into the bloodstream. According to Brenner’s lawsuit, his life span has been shortened by upwards of 10 years as a result of “severe injuries, some of which are permanent, permanent renal injury… increased susceptibility of kidney failure, kidney disease, and death, severe physical and emotional pain.” Poutasi’s lawsuit cites “physical and emotional pain, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and diminishment of avocational abilities,” while mentioning kidney damage as well.

Both Poutasi and McCormick are still listed on UO’s online roster.  The former played in five games this past season, the latter in one.

The strength & conditioning coach in charge of the workout that preceded the players’ hospitalization, Irele Oderinde, was suspended by the University of Oregon but reinstated a month later. Oderinde is now a member of Taggart’s support staff at Florida State and is currently listed as the football program’s head strength & conditioning coach.

NC State adds ex-West Virginia DC Tony Gibson

NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 10 NC State at East Carolina
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 11:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tony Gibson‘s stay on the coaching unemployment line didn’t last very long at all.

Thursday, West Virginia confirmed that new head coach Neal Brown would not be retaining Gibson. Sunday morning, North Carolina State announced that Gibson has been hired as part of Dave Doeren‘s Wolfpack coaching staff.

Gibson will serve as NC State’s co-defensive coordinator as well as safeties coach.

“I’m excited that Tony Gibson will now be a part of our program,” said Doeren. “He brings a wealth of experience as a defensive backs coach, a defensive coordinator and as a strong recruiter and mentor. He’s known for getting his players to play hard and has a great reputation not only with his former players but with the high schools where he’s recruited.”

Gibson, a native of the state of West Virginia, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18.  He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach.  In 2014, he was promoted to defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers.

In between those two stops in Morgantown, Gibson spent time on staffs at Michigan (2008-10), Pitt (2011) and Arizona (2012).

“I would like to thank Coach Dave Doeren and the administration at North Carolina State University for giving me the opportunity to join this great coaching staff,” said Gibson. “I have admired the accomplishments that Coach Doeren and his staff have achieved in the ACC as well as the rich tradition of NC State for years and I am truly excited to be a part of the mission of bringing a championship to Raleigh. 1Pack1Goal!”

Syracuse losing WR Devin Butler to transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
Leave a comment

Another day (hour), yet another college football player has decided to ply his wares elsewhere.

Devin Butler has confirmed on social media a report that he has decided to transfer from Syracuse.  The news was originally reported by WatchStadium‘s Brett McMurphy.

Butler’s 33 receptions and 327 receiving yards in 2017 were both third on the team.  After entering the 2018 season expecting to be one of the key pieces in the Orange’s passing game, Butler instead saw his numbers drop to 126 yards on 14 receptions.

As noted by the Syracuse Post-Standard, Butler is the third Orange player to part ways with the football program for one reason or the other, joining and linebacker Shyheim Cullen (HERE).  The latter could return at some point in the summer or fall after spending a semester at a junior college.

Boise State’s Kayode Rufai tweets plans to transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 13, 2019, 6:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

Boise State is the latest program to feel the impact of the steady stream postseason personnel attrition.

On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Kayode Rufai announced that he has made the decision to transfer and is reopening his recruitment. “Boise is a great place that has taught me lessons that I will take with me beyond my years as a player,” the defensive end wrote.

Rufai gave no specific reason for his decision to leave the Broncos.

As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Rufai played in 10 games for the Broncos.  The Oregon native played in 19 games total during his time in Boise.

Names of two Tennessee starters now in NCAA transfer database

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 12, 2019, 11:22 PM EST
4 Comments

Tennessee ended its lengthy search for an offensive coordinator earlier this week, but now they could be on the hunt for a pair of replacement starters on that side of the ball.

Citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, the Knoxville News-Sentinel is reporting that the names of a pair of Tennessee football players, offensive tackle Drew Richmond (pictured) and tight end/fullback Eli Wolf, are now listed in the NCAA transfer portal.  Their names being part of the database means that other schools can contact them without first getting from permission from UT.

The players could also pull their names from the database and return to the Vols.

A redshirt junior, Richmond has started 21 games during his time on Rocky Top.  A dozen of those starts came at right tackle during the 2018 season.

Wolf has caught eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown for the Vols, including five for 30 yards and a touchdown this past season as a redshirt junior.  The Ohio native started seven games this past season after starting one game in 2017.