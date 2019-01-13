Transfers from Notre Dame, USC visit Minnesota

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears as if P.J. Fleck is looking to add some Power Five muscle to his U.S.S. Gopher roster.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Notre Dame defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway and USC wide receiver Randal Grimes (pictured, No. 87) were on the Minnesota campus Saturday visiting the Gophers. Both transfers took in the Golden Gophers’ men’s basketball game as part of their visit.

The Pioneer Press notes that Fleck has only used 81 of his allotted 85 scholarships, so the football program has some room on its roster, ahead of National Signing Day next month, to add both if they so desire.

A three-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, Dew-Treadway took a redshirt as a true freshman then missed the following season because of a foot injury. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, including 11 in Notre Dame’s run to the College Football Playoff.

Grimes was also a three-star recruit, albeit as part of the Trojans’ Class of 2017. He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.