Via Twitter, Tevita Mo’unga confirms transfer from BYU

The transfer train continues rolling along unabated, with the latest stop on its cross-country offseason trek coming in Provo.

As all the cool players are doing these days, Tevita Mo’unga utilized Twitter as the delivery vehicle for his announcement, confirming on the social media website that his name is now listed in the growing-in-fame NCAA transfer portal. “Thankful for all the opportunities and love y’all have given me but my road here at BYU ends today only to begin somewhere else,” the defensive lineman wrote.

The 6-3, 340-pound lineman played in all 13 games in 2016 as a true sophomore, then played in just three games the following season because of injury. According to 247Sports.com, Mo’unga “used a redshirt year in 2018 and was not part of the program.”

That same website reports that Mo’unga will have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.