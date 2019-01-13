Via Twitter, Tevita Mo’unga confirms transfer from BYU

The transfer train continues rolling along unabated, with the latest stop on its cross-country offseason trek coming in Provo.
As all the cool players are doing these days, Tevita Mo’unga utilized Twitter as the delivery vehicle for his announcement, confirming on the social media website that his name is now listed in the growing-in-fame NCAA transfer portal. “Thankful for all the opportunities and love y’all have given me but my road here at BYU ends today only to begin somewhere else,” the defensive lineman wrote.
The 6-3, 340-pound lineman played in all 13 games in 2016 as a true sophomore, then played in just three games the following season because of injury. According to 247Sports.com, Mo’unga “used a redshirt year in 2018 and was not part of the program.”
That same website reports that Mo’unga will have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.
This past week, Colorado lost a defensive tackle to transfer. This weekend, they went shopping in the transfer market and picked up a potential replacement.
According to 247Sports.com, Jauntavius Johnson has confirmed that he has decided to transfer to Colorado and continue his collegiate playing career with the Buffaloes. As the defensive tackle is leaving Auburn as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Pac-12 school in 2019.
The upcoming season will serve as Johnson’s last year of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. After missing the 2016 season because of injury, the 6-2, 326-pound lineman came back to play in a total of three games the past two seasons. Two of those appearances came this past season.
For the second time in a month, Memphis has felt the sting of early attrition.
Tony Pollard used Twitter late this past week to announce that he will forego his remaining season of eligibility in order to make himself available for the April NFL draft. In mid-December, teammate and running back Darrell Henderson confirmed that he would be leaving the Tigers early as well.
A multi-threat running back/wide receiver, Pollard caught 39 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 552 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. He also totaled seven kickoffs returned for touchdowns in his career, tying the NCAA record.
In the Birmingham Bowl loss to Wake Forest, Pollard accounted for 318 all-purpose yards, setting the bowl record in that category while also standing out as the second-highest single-game total in the program’s history.
As of this posting, and per NFL.com’s tracker, a whopping 118 players with eligibility remaining have declared for April’s draft, absolutely obliterating the old record of 106 set just last season.
It appears as if P.J. Fleck is looking to add some Power Five muscle to his U.S.S. Gopher roster.
According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Notre Dame defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway and USC wide receiver Randal Grimes (pictured, No. 87) were on the Minnesota campus Saturday visiting the Gophers. Both transfers took in the Golden Gophers’ men’s basketball game as part of their visit.
The Pioneer Press notes that Fleck has only used 81 of his allotted 85 scholarships, so the football program has some room on its roster, ahead of National Signing Day next month, to add both if they so desire.
A three-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, Dew-Treadway took a redshirt as a true freshman then missed the following season because of a foot injury. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, including 11 in Notre Dame’s run to the College Football Playoff.
Grimes was also a three-star recruit, albeit as part of the Trojans’ Class of 2017. He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.
Not surprisingly, the exodus of Alabama football players for the NFL has continued.
Friday, it was confirmed that a quartet of Crimson Tide standouts — running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — would be leaving Tuscaloosa early for the April draft. A day later, cornerback Saivion Smith made the same announcement via Twitter.
Sunday, on the same social media platform, standout safety Deionte Thompson announced that he too is foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Thompson was second on the Tide in tackles this past season, earning first-team All-SEC honors. He was also a consensus first-team All-American for the 2018 season.
The deadline for players to file their draft paperwork with the NFL is Monday, Jan. 14.