As expected, LSU LB Devin White declares for NFL draft

When he announced last month that he would play in the Fiesta Bowl, it was a pretty big tell that Devin White planned to go pro. Players who plan to remain on campus for the following season don’t typically make a habit of announcing their intent to play the next game on their team’s schedule.

And yet the Fiesta Bowl came and went with no announcement. And then a few more days past. Then a few more. All of a sudden we woke up today, on Draft Declaration Deadline Day (DDD Day for those you not in the business) and White still hadn’t declared.

Turns out we know why: Team Devin White needed time to put together this 3-minute video announcing his intent to go pro.

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord , “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Jeremiah 29:11 NIV#GetLive40 #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/ZeOazpbOPc — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) January 14, 2019

White runs with blazing speed while carrying 240 pounds and has the production to back up his measurables, a combination that should make him the top linebacker off the board this spring.

The Springhill, La., native won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker this fall, collecting an SEC-best 123 tackles to go with 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four forced fumbles.