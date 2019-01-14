Barry Odom’s brother reportedly leaving Mizzou staff for Oklahoma

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch reportedly has his first major hire in Missouri outside linebackers coach Brian Odom.

Yes, that would be the younger brother of Missouri head coach Barry Odom.

The news was first reported by Power Mizzou and has since been confirmed by a number of Oklahoma outlets.

STORY: Brian Odom is leaving #Mizzou for Oklahoma. Here’s what we know now, will add details as we learn them. https://t.co/wrPA662Utv — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) January 14, 2019

While it obviously doesn’t compare to the one he’s leaving, the younger Odom does have a prior relationship with Grinch. The pair worked together at Washington State from 2015-16, a stint that helped Grinch get the Ohio State (and later Oklahoma) jobs, and Odom get his first full-time job at Mizzou.

Grinch first targeted Odom for the position last week, but Odom turned him down. A week later and the offer apparently became even more appetizing compared to the $300,000 Odom earned at Mizzou. We’ll see how sweet when his new Oklahoma contract is approved.