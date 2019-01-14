Boston College names Mike Bajakian as new offensive coordinator

After spending several years in the NFL, Mike Bajakian is headed back to college football.

Boston College officially named Bajakian as the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator on Monday, replacing recently named Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler.

“Mike has shown throughout his career he is an excellent offensive mind and a terrific quarterbacks coach,” said head coach Steve Addazio in a statement. “He has had great success developing quarterbacks in the NFL and on the collegiate level and will be a tremendous addition to our staff. Mike played high school football at Bergen Catholic and knows the northeast very well growing up in New Jersey. We look forward to having Mike and his wife Michelene along with their children Mary, Anna, Emma, Sammy and Rose join our BC Football family.”

Bajakian is no stranger to running an offense in college football, having served as OC at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. He jumped to the NFL ranks in 2014 and has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a quarterbacks coach since then. He was not retained by new coach Bruce Arians however and appears to going back to his roots in the college game in 2019.

The move by Addazio is a big one at a critical juncture in his tenure considering how the Eagles’ offense got bogged down as injuries mounted in the second half of the season. Boston College finished the 2018 campaign with middling offensive numbers as a result, ranking just 67th in total offense while scoring 32 points per game.

In addition to his work with Jameis Winston in the pros being some sort of big selling point, Bajakian also brings plenty of experience recruiting the East Coast (he’s a New Jersey native) to replace the departed Loeffler.