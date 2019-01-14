BYU, Utah extend Holy War through 2024

Conference realignment has killed or permanently maimed a number of rivalries over the past decade, but the Holy War between BYU and Utah thankfully survived the earthquake the shook the entire college football landscape in the early years of this decade.

The Utes and Cougars have met on a near-annual basis since 1922, including every year of this current decade except 2014. (They actually planned to take a 2-year break in 2014-15 but ended up playing in the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl anyway.) The schools had games on the docket through 2022, but on Monday announced they’ve extended the series for two more games, in 2023 and ’24.

The 2023 game will be on Sept. 16 in Provo, and the ’24 contest on Sept. 7 in Salt Lake City. The rivals will open the 2019 season against each other on Thursday, Aug. 29 in Provo.

Utah follow its BYU trip with home games against Northern Illinois and Idaho State, while BYU will follow its Utah opener with an insane September that calls for visits from USC and Washington and a road trip to Tennessee.

Utah holds a 58-31-4 all-time lead in the series, including victories in eight straight games and 13 of the past 16. The Utes took the 2018 meeting 35-27 on Nov. 24 in Salt Lake City.