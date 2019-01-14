BYU, Utah extend Holy War through 2024

Conference realignment has killed or permanently maimed a number of rivalries over the past decade, but the Holy War between BYU and Utah thankfully survived the earthquake the shook the entire college football landscape in the early years of this decade.
The Utes and Cougars have met on a near-annual basis since 1922, including every year of this current decade except 2014. (They actually planned to take a 2-year break in 2014-15 but ended up playing in the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl anyway.) The schools had games on the docket through 2022, but on Monday announced they’ve extended the series for two more games, in 2023 and ’24.
The 2023 game will be on Sept. 16 in Provo, and the ’24 contest on Sept. 7 in Salt Lake City. The rivals will open the 2019 season against each other on Thursday, Aug. 29 in Provo.
Utah follow its BYU trip with home games against Northern Illinois and Idaho State, while BYU will follow its Utah opener with an insane September that calls for visits from USC and Washington and a road trip to Tennessee.
Utah holds a 58-31-4 all-time lead in the series, including victories in eight straight games and 13 of the past 16. The Utes took the 2018 meeting 35-27 on Nov. 24 in Salt Lake City.
It didn’t take long at all for Ben Hicks and Chad Morris to reunite.
Just a day after his visit to Fayetteville wrapped up over the weekend, the former SMU quarterback announced on Twitter that he would be following his old head coach to Arkansas as a graduate transfer.
Hicks and Morris spent three years together on the Hilltop and saw the signal-caller depart as the Mustangs’ career leader in passing yards and touchdowns. It appears he didn’t quite fit in with the new staff and announced in December that he would be finding a new place to play in 2019 as a graduate transfer.
Basically as soon as that announcement was made, it didn’t take long to connect Hicks to the SEC program that is badly in need of a quarterback. Nine-game starter Ty Storey placed his name in the NCAA transfer database and fellow starter Cole Kelley confirmed he was moving on to an FCS program.
Hicks will have just one season of eligibility with Arkansas and figures to be the starter heading into spring practice with his old head coach as a result.
Jalen McCleskey left Oklahoma State mid-season and, despite the alarmist rhetoric that popped up about what his transfer meant, it seems like the move will work out for both sides. The Cowboys’ offense survived without the 3.75 catches, 38.75 yards and 0.5 touchdowns he averaged over the first four games, and McCleskey gets a second chance to spend his final season at a program that works for him.
And, boy, did he find one.
Tulane on Monday announced it had added McCleskey to its 2019 roster.
McCleskey will not only return home — he’s from Covington, La., a suburb of New Orleans — but he’s the son of Green Wave defensive backs coach JJ McCleskey.
Tulane boasted two players who caught more than 14 passes last season, and one of them was graduating senior Terren Encalade. McCleskey will seemingly team with rising senior Darnell Mooney to lead the Green Wave’s passing attack in his second senior season.
Iowa will miss out on one season of safety Amani Hooker and defensive lineman Anthony Nelson and two seasons of tight end TJ Hockenson, as the trio announced jointly on Monday they will declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.
“Amani, Anthony and T.J. have been outstanding members of our team on the field and as leaders within the program,” Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “While we are disappointed to see them leave, we recognize this is an important decision and we wish them the very best as they pursue the draft.”
Hooker and Hockenson were Second Team AP All-Americans in 2018. Hooker ranked second on the club with 65 tackles while sharing the team lead with four interceptions. Hockenson led the team with 49 receptions for 760 yards and six touchdowns.
Nelson collected 45 tackles to go with 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, both of which were tied for second on the team.
Hockenson’s declaration means Iowa will lose both of its tight ends heading into 2019. Junior Noah Fant entered the 2019 draft in December. In Fant and Hockenson, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is losing 88 completions for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns, which amounted to 45 percent of his passing yards and half of his touchdowns in 2018.
When he announced last month that he would play in the Fiesta Bowl, it was a pretty big tell that Devin White planned to go pro. Players who plan to remain on campus for the following season don’t typically make a habit of announcing their intent to play the next game on their team’s schedule.
And yet the Fiesta Bowl came and went with no announcement. And then a few more days past. Then a few more. All of a sudden we woke up today, on Draft Declaration Deadline Day (DDD Day for those you not in the business) and White still hadn’t declared.
Turns out we know why: Team Devin White needed time to put together this 3-minute video announcing his intent to go pro.
White runs with blazing speed while carrying 240 pounds and has the production to back up his measurables, a combination that should make him the top linebacker off the board this spring.
The Springhill, La., native won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker this fall, collecting an SEC-best 123 tackles to go with 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four forced fumbles.