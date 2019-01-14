Ex-OK State WR Jalen McCleskey washes ashore at Tulane

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jalen McCleskey left Oklahoma State mid-season and, despite the alarmist rhetoric that popped up about what his transfer meant, it seems like the move will work out for both sides. The Cowboys’ offense survived without the 3.75 catches, 38.75 yards and 0.5 touchdowns he averaged over the first four games, and McCleskey gets a second chance to spend his final season at a program that works for him.

And, boy, did he find one.

Tulane on Monday announced it had added McCleskey to its 2019 roster.

McCleskey will not only return home — he’s from Covington, La., a suburb of New Orleans — but he’s the son of Green Wave defensive backs coach JJ McCleskey.

Tulane boasted two players who caught more than 14 passes last season, and one of them was graduating senior Terren Encalade. McCleskey will seemingly team with rising senior Darnell Mooney to lead the Green Wave’s passing attack in his second senior season.