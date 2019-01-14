Jauan Jennings to return to Tennessee for one more year

The wild ride that’s been Jauan Jennings‘ collegiate playing career will include one more go ’round on Rocky Top.
The Tennessee wide receiver announced on Instagram that he will be returning to the Volunteers for a fifth season. Jennings had been considering making himself available for the April NFL draft before pulling the trigger on a return.
In November of 2017, Jennings went off on a profanity-laced social-media tirade aimed at the coaching staff. The day after, he was dismissed by interim head coach Brady Hoke, who made the decision in concert with then-athletic director John Currie.
Jennings subsequently met with head coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer about a return; in March of last year, after Jennings pronounced that he would be playing “one last season” for the Vols, Pruitt confirmed the receiver was back on the football team.
This past season, Jennings tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three; second in receptions with 30; and third in receiving yards with 438.
Prior to the off-field issue that led to his dismissal, Jennings suffered what turned out to be a season-ending wrist injury that limited him to three catches for 17 yards in just one game. That injury led to an NCAA waiver that gave Jennings his fifth season of eligibility.
Jennings, who originally came to the Vols as a quarterback, was second on the team in 2016 with 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 40 receptions were tied for second on the team as well.
It’s been just a week since Clemson routed Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to secure the program’s third national title and become the first 15-0 team in modern FBS history in the process. Having barely been able to catch their breath after the long flight home from California and a local victory parade, the Tigers were in Washington, D.C. on Monday to continue their whirlwind celebration of their season with a customary trip to the White House.
There’s just one issue: the U.S. government continues to be shutdown. One unintended consequence nobody was probably thinking of? Apparently the catering for events at the White House has also been put on hold.
Well that’s not stopping either Clemson or President Donald Trump, who opened his own wallet to pay for a spread of… fast food?
Leaving all politics aside, it was certainly an interesting (and much mocked on social media) decision to cater the Tigers’ visit with something that the school nutritionist probably spent 11 months warning players to avoid eating. At the very least they could have gone with donuts given the team’s connection to that sub-section of fast food or even some Chick-fil-A, which is a typical post-game treat for many college football teams after a game.
Even after the final whistle has been blown though, at least Clemson continues to make the history books in more ways than one — as their latest trip to the White House certainly proves.
It appears we will no longer have the opportunity to hear Gus Johnson’s voice go up an octave or two when yelling ‘Boomer Sooner’ or talking about Bevo’s sideline antics.
In a report from the SportsBusiness Journal that surfaced on Monday, it seems Fox has declined to pick up the rights to the Big 12 Football Championship Game in odd years as the conference seeks “at least” $20 million from a TV partner to air the game. SBJ goes on to note that the league has been talking to a number of media companies about the 2019, 2021 and 2023 games after Fox’s decision, which comes just two years after the network ponied up some $25 million for the 2017 game.
While it’s possible a CBS, Turner Sports or online player such as Amazon could get in the mix, the rights to the game might not get further than the worldwide leader. ESPN (and by extension ABC), has already signed up to televise the even years of the Big 12 title game through 2024 and apparently would have the first option to take the odd year rights as well.
It remains to be seen if they’ll do just that given ESPN/ABC will air numerous other conference championship games on the final weekend of the regular season and add the Pac-12 title game to the mix during odd years as well. Either way, the Big 12 has only a few places to turn to that could pony up that kind of cash for the game and the 2019 season is just around the corner when it comes to this kind of stuff, all things considered.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is hoping that bringing back Mark Whipple to the city where he saw some of his greatest success will be just the trick to jump-starting the Panthers offense.
In a move announced by the school on Monday afternoon, the former UMass head coach was named Pitt’s next offensive coordinator as he replaces the recently fired Shawn Watson.
“Mark Whipple is truly one of the best teachers of offensive football in the country—college and pro,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “His track record working with quarterbacks is simply outstanding and I know that positional group will really grow under his influence. Mark will not only make a huge impact from an offensive standpoint, but his tremendous wealth of experience will benefit our entire program. I really value the fact that we are adding another staff member who has been a head coach. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Whipple and his family back to Pittsburgh.”
Whipple found plenty of success in the city as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback coach from 2004-06, mentoring Ben Roethlisberger as the team won Super Bowl XL. He also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns in the pros, as well as serving as OC/QB coach at Miami under Randy Shannon.
UMass and Whipple recently parted ways after the season following a 4-8 campaign, ending a second stint with the Minutemen that saw the head coach go 65-70 overall at the school and 16-44 the last five years as the program left the MAC and embarked on football independence.
While the overall record was not what Whipple or the school wanted, he did develop some prolific offensive weapons like Biletnikoff Award finalist Andy Isabella and had the team averaging 6.4 yards per play in 2018. That mark is significantly better than what Pitt did on their ACC Coastal title run during the same season, which saw the Panthers rank 97th in total offense nationally.
After spending several years in the NFL, Mike Bajakian is headed back to college football.
Boston College officially named Bajakian as the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator on Monday, replacing recently named Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler.
“Mike has shown throughout his career he is an excellent offensive mind and a terrific quarterbacks coach,” said head coach Steve Addazio in a statement. “He has had great success developing quarterbacks in the NFL and on the collegiate level and will be a tremendous addition to our staff. Mike played high school football at Bergen Catholic and knows the northeast very well growing up in New Jersey. We look forward to having Mike and his wife Michelene along with their children Mary, Anna, Emma, Sammy and Rose join our BC Football family.”
Bajakian is no stranger to running an offense in college football, having served as OC at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. He jumped to the NFL ranks in 2014 and has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a quarterbacks coach since then. He was not retained by new coach Bruce Arians however and appears to going back to his roots in the college game in 2019.
The move by Addazio is a big one at a critical juncture in his tenure considering how the Eagles’ offense got bogged down as injuries mounted in the second half of the season. Boston College finished the 2018 campaign with middling offensive numbers as a result, ranking just 67th in total offense while scoring 32 points per game.
In addition to his work with Jameis Winston in the pros being some sort of big selling point, Bajakian also brings plenty of experience recruiting the East Coast (he’s a New Jersey native) to replace the departed Loeffler.