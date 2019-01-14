Mike Leach’s upcoming class at Wazzu is about “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy”

Mike Leach is beloved by many college football fans inside and outside of the Washington State fan base for his sometimes quirky nature but he might win over even more folks based on what he’ll be doing outside of spring practice in 2019.

The Cougars head coach took to Twitter on Sunday night to post about the upcoming class he’s co-teaching in Pullman and let’s just say it’s a perfect fit for his background and his current position: ‘Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy.’

”Here is a draft overview of Insurgent Warfare & Football class we may teach in Mar-Apr. Unconfirmed right now. If we do teach we are interested in two class assistants – ideally a WSU student veteran and/or potentially interested in a coaching career.” pic.twitter.com/5S2LfnD48Y — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) January 14, 2019

Though Leach says this is unconfirmed for now, this better be turned into a podcast or Pac-12 Network programming either way because it’s too good to be true.

Just check in on the assignment section, which includes both a presentation on American policy in Yemen and three potential plays for the Cougars to use in their big non-conference game against Houston. And let’s face it, if there’s anybody who can seamlessly move from discussing The Battle of Algiers to the single wing offense and breaking down film, it’s Leach.

Maybe the most wild thing about this all is the fact that Leach actually has a resume that is not out of place teaching this class. He was recently named the AFCA Coach of the Year for his work guiding Wazzu to a top 10 finish in 2018 and he’s written several books on everything from football (Swing Your Sword, co-written with Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman) to the leadership strategies of the famed Apache warrior Geronimo. Either way, where else can you learn about the Air Raid (offense) and air raids in the same setting?

No matter what, let us all hope that this class is somehow broadcast or recorded for everybody to enjoy on the internet. If that’s not the case, there may be more than a few of us trying to figure out if we can make it up to Pullman to audit this course over the coming months…