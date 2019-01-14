Pat Fitzgerald promotes Kurt Anderson to take over as Northwestern’s new OL coach

Kurt Anderson’s return to Northwestern prior to last season marked a homecoming of sorts for the Chicago-area native and now things have paid off with a promotion to the Wildcats’ full-time coaching staff.
NU head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced on Monday that Anderson was taking over as the program’s offensive line coach, replacing Adam Cushing after he accepted the head coaching gig at FCS Eastern Illinois last month.
“Kurt made an immediate impact on our program behind-the-scenes this season and now has the opportunity to directly help our young men develop,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “He is Chicago native who has a championship pedigree from his time as a player and has coached at the highest level collegiately and professionally. I’m confident that Kurt will help take our offensive line to the next level as we continue to work towards a Big Ten championship.”
Anderson served as a quality control analyst with the program this past season and was Bret Bielema’s offensive line coach at Arkansas the two years prior to that. He has both Big Ten and NFL experience, including a two-year stint at Michigan (his alma mater) and a two-season run with the Buffalo Bills.
The move to name Anderson comes just in time for the Wildcats’ final recruiting push over the coming weeks before the second signing period in football kicks off on the first Wednesday in February.
After spending several years in the NFL, Mike Bajakian is headed back to college football.
Boston College officially named Bajakian as the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator on Monday, replacing recently named Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler.
“Mike has shown throughout his career he is an excellent offensive mind and a terrific quarterbacks coach,” said head coach Steve Addazio in a statement. “He has had great success developing quarterbacks in the NFL and on the collegiate level and will be a tremendous addition to our staff. Mike played high school football at Bergen Catholic and knows the northeast very well growing up in New Jersey. We look forward to having Mike and his wife Michelene along with their children Mary, Anna, Emma, Sammy and Rose join our BC Football family.”
Bajakian is no stranger to running an offense in college football, having served as OC at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. He jumped to the NFL ranks in 2014 and has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a quarterbacks coach since then. He was not retained by new coach Bruce Arians however and appears to going back to his roots in the college game in 2019.
The move by Addazio is a big one at a critical juncture in his tenure considering how the Eagles’ offense got bogged down as injuries mounted in the second half of the season. Boston College finished the 2018 campaign with middling offensive numbers as a result, ranking just 67th in total offense while scoring 32 points per game.
In addition to his work with Jameis Winston in the pros being some sort of big selling point, Bajakian also brings plenty of experience recruiting the East Coast (he’s a New Jersey native) to replace the departed Loeffler.
Mike Leach is beloved by many college football fans inside and outside of the Washington State fan base for his sometimes quirky nature but he might win over even more folks based on what he’ll be doing outside of spring practice in 2019.
The Cougars head coach took to Twitter on Sunday night to post about the upcoming class he’s co-teaching in Pullman and let’s just say it’s a perfect fit for his background and his current position: ‘Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy.’
Though Leach says this is unconfirmed for now, this better be turned into a podcast or Pac-12 Network programming either way because it’s too good to be true.
Just check in on the assignment section, which includes both a presentation on American policy in Yemen and three potential plays for the Cougars to use in their big non-conference game against Houston. And let’s face it, if there’s anybody who can seamlessly move from discussing The Battle of Algiers to the single wing offense and breaking down film, it’s Leach.
Maybe the most wild thing about this all is the fact that Leach actually has a resume that is not out of place teaching this class. He was recently named the AFCA Coach of the Year for his work guiding Wazzu to a top 10 finish in 2018 and he’s written several books on everything from football (Swing Your Sword, co-written with Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman) to the leadership strategies of the famed Apache warrior Geronimo. Either way, where else can you learn about the Air Raid (offense) and air raids in the same setting?
No matter what, let us all hope that this class is somehow broadcast or recorded for everybody to enjoy on the internet. If that’s not the case, there may be more than a few of us trying to figure out if we can make it up to Pullman to audit this course over the coming months…
It didn’t take long at all for Ben Hicks and Chad Morris to reunite.
Just a day after his visit to Fayetteville wrapped up over the weekend, the former SMU quarterback announced on Twitter that he would be following his old head coach to Arkansas as a graduate transfer.
Hicks and Morris spent three years together on the Hilltop and saw the signal-caller depart as the Mustangs’ career leader in passing yards and touchdowns. It appears he didn’t quite fit in with the new staff and announced in December that he would be finding a new place to play in 2019 as a graduate transfer.
Basically as soon as that announcement was made, it didn’t take long to connect Hicks to the SEC program that is badly in need of a quarterback. Nine-game starter Ty Storey placed his name in the NCAA transfer database and fellow starter Cole Kelley confirmed he was moving on to an FCS program.
Hicks will have just one season of eligibility with Arkansas and figures to be the starter heading into spring practice with his old head coach as a result.
Jalen McCleskey left Oklahoma State mid-season and, despite the alarmist rhetoric that popped up about what his transfer meant, it seems like the move will work out for both sides. The Cowboys’ offense survived without the 3.75 catches, 38.75 yards and 0.5 touchdowns he averaged over the first four games, and McCleskey gets a second chance to spend his final season at a program that works for him.
And, boy, did he find one.
Tulane on Monday announced it had added McCleskey to its 2019 roster.
McCleskey will not only return home — he’s from Covington, La., a suburb of New Orleans — but he’s the son of Green Wave defensive backs coach JJ McCleskey.
Tulane boasted two players who caught more than 14 passes last season, and one of them was graduating senior Terren Encalade. McCleskey will seemingly team with rising senior Darnell Mooney to lead the Green Wave’s passing attack in his second senior season.