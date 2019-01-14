Pat Fitzgerald promotes Kurt Anderson to take over as Northwestern’s new OL coach

Kurt Anderson’s return to Northwestern prior to last season marked a homecoming of sorts for the Chicago-area native and now things have paid off with a promotion to the Wildcats’ full-time coaching staff.

NU head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced on Monday that Anderson was taking over as the program’s offensive line coach, replacing Adam Cushing after he accepted the head coaching gig at FCS Eastern Illinois last month.

“Kurt made an immediate impact on our program behind-the-scenes this season and now has the opportunity to directly help our young men develop,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “He is Chicago native who has a championship pedigree from his time as a player and has coached at the highest level collegiately and professionally. I’m confident that Kurt will help take our offensive line to the next level as we continue to work towards a Big Ten championship.”

Anderson served as a quality control analyst with the program this past season and was Bret Bielema’s offensive line coach at Arkansas the two years prior to that. He has both Big Ten and NFL experience, including a two-year stint at Michigan (his alma mater) and a two-season run with the Buffalo Bills.

The move to name Anderson comes just in time for the Wildcats’ final recruiting push over the coming weeks before the second signing period in football kicks off on the first Wednesday in February.