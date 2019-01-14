PHOTOS: Clemson’s White House visit features plenty of fast food courtesy of President Trump

It’s been just a week since Clemson routed Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to secure the program’s third national title and become the first 15-0 team in modern FBS history in the process. Having barely been able to catch their breath after the long flight home from California and a local victory parade, the Tigers were in Washington, D.C. on Monday to continue their whirlwind celebration of their season with a customary trip to the White House.

There’s just one issue: the U.S. government continues to be shutdown. One unintended consequence nobody was probably thinking of? Apparently the catering for events at the White House has also been put on hold.

Well that’s not stopping either Clemson or President Donald Trump, who opened his own wallet to pay for a spread of… fast food?

"I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's, & Burger King, with some pizza. I would think that's their favorite food." — Trump, on Clemson football team visit pic.twitter.com/QPQ5SFSZhQ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2019

White House says President Trump "is personally paying for” event with National Champions Clemson tonight "to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” because "much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed” due to the ongoing government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/qeMc4iSKmG — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 14, 2019

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

"American fast food. Paid for by me. I think they'd like it better than anything we could give. We have some very large people that like to eat." —Trump on why he's feeding Clemson fast food pic.twitter.com/zB0q2cRrgc — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2019

Leaving all politics aside, it was certainly an interesting (and much mocked on social media) decision to cater the Tigers’ visit with something that the school nutritionist probably spent 11 months warning players to avoid eating. At the very least they could have gone with donuts given the team’s connection to that sub-section of fast food or even some Chick-fil-A, which is a typical post-game treat for many college football teams after a game.

Even after the final whistle has been blown though, at least Clemson continues to make the history books in more ways than one — as their latest trip to the White House certainly proves.