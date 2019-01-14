PHOTOS: Clemson’s White House visit features plenty of fast food courtesy of President Trump

It’s been just a week since Clemson routed Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to secure the program’s third national title and become the first 15-0 team in modern FBS history in the process. Having barely been able to catch their breath after the long flight home from California and a local victory parade, the Tigers were in Washington, D.C. on Monday to continue their whirlwind celebration of their season with a customary trip to the White House.
There’s just one issue: the U.S. government continues to be shutdown. One unintended consequence nobody was probably thinking of? Apparently the catering for events at the White House has also been put on hold.
Well that’s not stopping either Clemson or President Donald Trump, who opened his own wallet to pay for a spread of… fast food?
Leaving all politics aside, it was certainly an interesting (and much mocked on social media) decision to cater the Tigers’ visit with something that the school nutritionist probably spent 11 months warning players to avoid eating. At the very least they could have gone with donuts given the team’s connection to that sub-section of fast food or even some Chick-fil-A, which is a typical post-game treat for many college football teams after a game.
Even after the final whistle has been blown though, at least Clemson continues to make the history books in more ways than one — as their latest trip to the White House certainly proves.
It appears we will no longer have the opportunity to hear Gus Johnson’s voice go up an octave or two when yelling ‘Boomer Sooner’ or talking about Bevo’s sideline antics.
In a report from the SportsBusiness Journal that surfaced on Monday, it seems Fox has declined to pick up the rights to the Big 12 Football Championship Game in odd years as the conference seeks “at least” $20 million from a TV partner to air the game. SBJ goes on to note that the league has been talking to a number of media companies about the 2019, 2021 and 2023 games after Fox’s decision, which comes just two years after the network ponied up some $25 million for the 2017 game.
While it’s possible a CBS, Turner Sports or online player such as Amazon could get in the mix, the rights to the game might not get further than the worldwide leader. ESPN (and by extension ABC), has already signed up to televise the even years of the Big 12 title game through 2024 and apparently would have the first option to take the odd year rights as well.
It remains to be seen if they’ll do just that given ESPN/ABC will air numerous other conference championship games on the final weekend of the regular season and add the Pac-12 title game to the mix during odd years as well. Either way, the Big 12 has only a few places to turn to that could pony up that kind of cash for the game and the 2019 season is just around the corner when it comes to this kind of stuff, all things considered.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is hoping that bringing back Mark Whipple to the city where he saw some of his greatest success will be just the trick to jump-starting the Panthers offense.
In a move announced by the school on Monday afternoon, the former UMass head coach was named Pitt’s next offensive coordinator as he replaces the recently fired Shawn Watson.
“Mark Whipple is truly one of the best teachers of offensive football in the country—college and pro,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “His track record working with quarterbacks is simply outstanding and I know that positional group will really grow under his influence. Mark will not only make a huge impact from an offensive standpoint, but his tremendous wealth of experience will benefit our entire program. I really value the fact that we are adding another staff member who has been a head coach. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Whipple and his family back to Pittsburgh.”
Whipple found plenty of success in the city as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback coach from 2004-06, mentoring Ben Roethlisberger as the team won Super Bowl XL. He also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns in the pros, as well as serving as OC/QB coach at Miami under Randy Shannon.
UMass and Whipple recently parted ways after the season following a 4-8 campaign, ending a second stint with the Minutemen that saw the head coach go 65-70 overall at the school and 16-44 the last five years as the program left the MAC and embarked on football independence.
While the overall record was not what Whipple or the school wanted, he did develop some prolific offensive weapons like Biletnikoff Award finalist Andy Isabella and had the team averaging 6.4 yards per play in 2018. That mark is significantly better than what Pitt did on their ACC Coastal title run during the same season, which saw the Panthers rank 97th in total offense nationally.
After spending several years in the NFL, Mike Bajakian is headed back to college football.
Boston College officially named Bajakian as the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator on Monday, replacing recently named Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler.
“Mike has shown throughout his career he is an excellent offensive mind and a terrific quarterbacks coach,” said head coach Steve Addazio in a statement. “He has had great success developing quarterbacks in the NFL and on the collegiate level and will be a tremendous addition to our staff. Mike played high school football at Bergen Catholic and knows the northeast very well growing up in New Jersey. We look forward to having Mike and his wife Michelene along with their children Mary, Anna, Emma, Sammy and Rose join our BC Football family.”
Bajakian is no stranger to running an offense in college football, having served as OC at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. He jumped to the NFL ranks in 2014 and has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a quarterbacks coach since then. He was not retained by new coach Bruce Arians however and appears to going back to his roots in the college game in 2019.
The move by Addazio is a big one at a critical juncture in his tenure considering how the Eagles’ offense got bogged down as injuries mounted in the second half of the season. Boston College finished the 2018 campaign with middling offensive numbers as a result, ranking just 67th in total offense while scoring 32 points per game.
In addition to his work with Jameis Winston in the pros being some sort of big selling point, Bajakian also brings plenty of experience recruiting the East Coast (he’s a New Jersey native) to replace the departed Loeffler.
Mike Leach is beloved by many college football fans inside and outside of the Washington State fan base for his sometimes quirky nature but he might win over even more folks based on what he’ll be doing outside of spring practice in 2019.
The Cougars head coach took to Twitter on Sunday night to post about the upcoming class he’s co-teaching in Pullman and let’s just say it’s a perfect fit for his background and his current position: ‘Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy.’
Though Leach says this is unconfirmed for now, this better be turned into a podcast or Pac-12 Network programming either way because it’s too good to be true.
Just check in on the assignment section, which includes both a presentation on American policy in Yemen and three potential plays for the Cougars to use in their big non-conference game against Houston. And let’s face it, if there’s anybody who can seamlessly move from discussing The Battle of Algiers to the single wing offense and breaking down film, it’s Leach.
Maybe the most wild thing about this all is the fact that Leach actually has a resume that is not out of place teaching this class. He was recently named the AFCA Coach of the Year for his work guiding Wazzu to a top 10 finish in 2018 and he’s written several books on everything from football (Swing Your Sword, co-written with Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman) to the leadership strategies of the famed Apache warrior Geronimo. Either way, where else can you learn about the Air Raid (offense) and air raids in the same setting?
No matter what, let us all hope that this class is somehow broadcast or recorded for everybody to enjoy on the internet. If that’s not the case, there may be more than a few of us trying to figure out if we can make it up to Pullman to audit this course over the coming months…