SMU grad transfer QB Ben Hicks confirms he’s linking back up with Chad Morris at Arkansas

It didn’t take long at all for Ben Hicks and Chad Morris to reunite.

Just a day after his visit to Fayetteville wrapped up over the weekend, the former SMU quarterback announced on Twitter that he would be following his old head coach to Arkansas as a graduate transfer.

Looking forward to playing my final season of college football in Fayetteville! @RazorbackFB

Excited to get to work! — Ben Hicks (@8Hicks) January 14, 2019

Hicks and Morris spent three years together on the Hilltop and saw the signal-caller depart as the Mustangs’ career leader in passing yards and touchdowns. It appears he didn’t quite fit in with the new staff and announced in December that he would be finding a new place to play in 2019 as a graduate transfer.

Basically as soon as that announcement was made, it didn’t take long to connect Hicks to the SEC program that is badly in need of a quarterback. Nine-game starter Ty Storey placed his name in the NCAA transfer database and fellow starter Cole Kelley confirmed he was moving on to an FCS program.

Hicks will have just one season of eligibility with Arkansas and figures to be the starter heading into spring practice with his old head coach as a result.