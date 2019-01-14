Starting lineman Hayden Mahoney leaves Miami as grad transfer

Out of a job after Manny Diaz swept out all of Mark Richt‘s offensive assistants, Todd Hartley has officially landed on his coaching feet.

Monday, Georgia announced that Hartley has been hired by Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs’ tight ends coach. Hartley had spent the past three years in the same position at Miami.

The Georgia native, who spent one year at UGA as director of player personnel in his second tour with the school prior to leaving for The U, also served as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator during his time with the Hurricanes.

“We expect Todd to be a great fit back at Georgia,” a statement from Smart began. “He worked with the team while he was in school at UGA until he graduated and then returned to our program for another year later in his career in a separate role so there is no doubting his allegiance and excitement about returning to join the Bulldogs. Todd has proven himself as an excellent position coach and as a top-notch recruiter and we look forward to his return to Athens.”

Prior to his second stint at UGA, Hartley spent four seasons at Marshall as both tight ends and safeties coach. Hartley worked as a student assistant at UGA prior to graduating from the university in May of 2008; he stayed on at his alma mater as a graduate assistant for three years before leaving for the Thundering Herd.

“I’m very thankful to Coach Smart for giving me and my family the opportunity to come back home,” said Hartley. “I’m honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater, a program which has become one that competes for national championships annually. I’m fired up to put that ‘G’ back on my chest and I’m ready to get to work!”