Starting lineman Hayden Mahoney leaves Miami as grad transfer

The turnover at Miami continues, this time on the player personnel side.
The university confirmed in a press release Monday that Hayden Mahoney has decided to take his leave of Manny Diaz‘s football program. The redshirt junior is leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2019 at another FBS school if he so desires.
“Hayden and I talked and we decided that it was in his best interests to graduate this spring and pursue opportunities at another school,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
A three-star member of Al Golden‘s final recruiting class at The U, Mahoney took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015, then didn’t see the field at all the following season. He played in 12 games, starting two, as a redshirt sophomore in 2017.
This past season, Mahoney started 10 of the 13 games in which he played. He made starts at all three interior line positions in 2018 for what was one of the most underperforming units in the entire country.
Out of a job after Manny Diaz swept out all of Mark Richt‘s offensive assistants, Todd Hartley has officially landed on his coaching feet.
Monday, Georgia announced that Hartley has been hired by Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs’ tight ends coach. Hartley had spent the past three years in the same position at Miami.
The Georgia native, who spent one year at UGA as director of player personnel in his second tour with the school prior to leaving for The U, also served as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator during his time with the Hurricanes.
“We expect Todd to be a great fit back at Georgia,” a statement from Smart began. “He worked with the team while he was in school at UGA until he graduated and then returned to our program for another year later in his career in a separate role so there is no doubting his allegiance and excitement about returning to join the Bulldogs. Todd has proven himself as an excellent position coach and as a top-notch recruiter and we look forward to his return to Athens.”
Prior to his second stint at UGA, Hartley spent four seasons at Marshall as both tight ends and safeties coach. Hartley worked as a student assistant at UGA prior to graduating from the university in May of 2008; he stayed on at his alma mater as a graduate assistant for three years before leaving for the Thundering Herd.
“I’m very thankful to Coach Smart for giving me and my family the opportunity to come back home,” said Hartley. “I’m honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater, a program which has become one that competes for national championships annually. I’m fired up to put that ‘G’ back on my chest and I’m ready to get to work!”
Coming off a historic campaign, Army has given its head football coach a much-deserved reward.
Monday night, Army announced that it has reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with Jeff Monken. The head coach is now signed through the 2024 season.
No details of the extended deal were released.
“We knew when we hired Jeff he was the right man to rebuild our football program,” athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “This extension is well-deserved as he has created the right culture by bringing in assistants and staff members who not only teach but represent our core values. He believes strongly in the Academy’s larger mission of recruiting, developing and graduating leaders of character. We’re excited to continue to see where Jeff takes our team for years to come.”
The Black Knights have won 10-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the service academy’s history, and also claimed the Commander-in-Chief trophy for the first time ever as well. The 11 wins this past season were also the most ever for the football program.
Army has also beaten rival Navy three straight seasons under Monken, the first time that’s happened since the Black Knights won five straight from 1992-96.
“I’d like to thank Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, and our entire fan base for their continued faith and trust in me as Army’s head football coach,” Monken said. “My family and I love being a part of the West Point community. I am honored and proud to have the privilege of coaching the outstanding young men that make up the Army West Point Football Brotherhood.”
The wild ride that’s been Jauan Jennings‘ collegiate playing career will include one more go ’round on Rocky Top.
The Tennessee wide receiver announced on Instagram that he will be returning to the Volunteers for a fifth season. Jennings had been considering making himself available for the April NFL draft before pulling the trigger on a return.
In November of 2017, Jennings went off on a profanity-laced social-media tirade aimed at the coaching staff. The day after, he was dismissed by interim head coach Brady Hoke, who made the decision in concert with then-athletic director John Currie.
Jennings subsequently met with head coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer about a return; in March of last year, after Jennings pronounced that he would be playing “one last season” for the Vols, Pruitt confirmed the receiver was back on the football team.
This past season, Jennings tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three; second in receptions with 30; and third in receiving yards with 438.
Prior to the off-field issue that led to his dismissal, Jennings suffered what turned out to be a season-ending wrist injury that limited him to three catches for 17 yards in just one game. That injury led to an NCAA waiver that gave Jennings his fifth season of eligibility.
Jennings, who originally came to the Vols as a quarterback, was second on the team in 2016 with 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 40 receptions were tied for second on the team as well.
It’s been just a week since Clemson routed Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to secure the program’s third national title and become the first 15-0 team in modern FBS history in the process. Having barely been able to catch their breath after the long flight home from California and a local victory parade, the Tigers were in Washington, D.C. on Monday to continue their whirlwind celebration of their season with a customary trip to the White House.
There’s just one issue: the U.S. government continues to be shutdown. One unintended consequence nobody was probably thinking of? Apparently the catering for events at the White House has also been put on hold.
Well that’s not stopping either Clemson or President Donald Trump, who opened his own wallet to pay for a spread of… fast food?
Leaving all politics aside, it was certainly an interesting (and much mocked on social media) decision to cater the Tigers’ visit with something that the school nutritionist probably spent 11 months warning players to avoid eating. At the very least they could have gone with donuts given the team’s connection to that sub-section of fast food or even some Chick-fil-A, which is a typical post-game treat for many college football teams after a game.
Even after the final whistle has been blown though, at least Clemson continues to make the history books in more ways than one — as their latest trip to the White House certainly proves.