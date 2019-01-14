TJ Hockenson among Iowa trio going pro

Iowa will miss out on one season of safety Amani Hooker and defensive lineman Anthony Nelson and two seasons of tight end TJ Hockenson, as the trio announced jointly on Monday they will declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Amani, Anthony and T.J. have been outstanding members of our team on the field and as leaders within the program,” Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “While we are disappointed to see them leave, we recognize this is an important decision and we wish them the very best as they pursue the draft.”

Hooker and Hockenson were Second Team AP All-Americans in 2018. Hooker ranked second on the club with 65 tackles while sharing the team lead with four interceptions. Hockenson led the team with 49 receptions for 760 yards and six touchdowns.

Nelson collected 45 tackles to go with 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, both of which were tied for second on the team.

Hockenson’s declaration means Iowa will lose both of its tight ends heading into 2019. Junior Noah Fant entered the 2019 draft in December. In Fant and Hockenson, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is losing 88 completions for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns, which amounted to 45 percent of his passing yards and half of his touchdowns in 2018.