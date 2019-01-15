Barry Odom’s brother officially leaves Mizzou for Oklahoma

UPDATED JANUARY 15 AT 9:48 P.M. ET: Oklahoma confirmed Tuesday night that Brian Odom has indeed left his head coach brother’s football program at Missouri to return “home” to Norman as the Sooners’ inside linebackers coach.
The younger Odom played his college football for the Sooners, and spent the past two seasons as the outside linebackers coach for his Barry Odom at Mizzou.
(The original post appears below.)
__________
New Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch reportedly has his first major hire in Missouri outside linebackers coach Brian Odom.
Yes, that would be the younger brother of Missouri head coach Barry Odom.
The news was first reported by Power Mizzou and has since been confirmed by a number of Oklahoma outlets.
While it obviously doesn’t compare to the one he’s leaving, the younger Odom does have a prior relationship with Grinch. The pair worked together at Washington State from 2015-16, a stint that helped Grinch get the Ohio State (and later Oklahoma) jobs, and Odom get his first full-time job at Mizzou.
Grinch first targeted Odom for the position last week, but Odom turned him down. A week later and the offer apparently became even more appetizing compared to the $300,000 Odom earned at Mizzou. We’ll see how sweet when his new Oklahoma contract is approved.
For the first time in six decades, Army is officially the best college football team in the East.
The honor was bestowed upon the Black Knights Tuesday by the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference, which selected Army as the Lambert Trophy winners. First awarded in 1936, the Lambert Trophy honors the best college football team from the Eastern seaboard, defined as everything from Virginia on up. Though the Black Knights had not won the honor since College Football Hall of Famer Earl Blaik led that year’s club to an 8-0-1 season and a No. 3 final ranking back in 1958, Army is still in second place all-time with eight Lambert trophies.
Penn State holds the all-time lead with 31, including Lambert trophies in 2016 and ’17.
This year’s Army team completed the best season in the academy’s modern history, going 11-2 with their second straight Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, their third straight win over Navy and a No. 19 final ranking in the Associated Press poll, their highest year-end ranking since 1958. Head coach Jeff Monken was also named the national coach of the year by the Maxwell Football Club and the Lombardi Foundation.
Great as the Black Knights were in 2018, an argument can be made Syracuse should have actually taken home the award. The Orange played an inarguably tougher schedule — two of their three losses were to Clemson and Notre Dame — and at 10-3 finished the season ranked four spots higher than Army in the AP poll.
For their efforts, Dino Babers‘ bunch took home the ECAC’s FBS Team of the Year award, which, to an unwashed non-Easterner like yours truly, sounds like when certain conferences hand their MVP award to a quarterback but then name a different quarterback as their offensive player of the year.
Furthermore, Colgate won the Lambert FCS Cup while Maine was the FCS Team of the Year; LIU-Post won the Lambert Division II Cup and West Chester University the Division II Team of the Year; Johns Hopkins won the Lambert Division III Team of the Year and RPI won the ECAC Division III Team of the Year.
All winners will be honored on Feb. 21 in Danbury, Conn.
New Temple head coach Rod Carey is bringing along three familiar faces from Northern Illinois, the Owls announced Tuesday.
Jeff Knowles, Melvin Rice and Walter Stewart will make the trek from DeKalb to Philadelphia, though each coach’s role has yet to be sorted out. Position assignments will be announced once the full staff is hired, Temple said.
At Northern Illinois, Knowles served as defensive coordinator and was previously a quality control assistant at NC State. Rice was NIU’s cornerbacks coach and Stewart handled the Huskies’ defensive line.
“Jeff runs an aggressive defense that was not just one of the best in the MAC, but one of the best in the nation last season,” Carey said in a statement. “Individually, defensive end Sutton Smith was an All-American. Jeff, Mel and Walt know how to get the best out of their players and will continue to work together to coach an outstanding defense.”
Northern Illinois finished the 2018 campaign ranked second in sacks (50) and fourth in tackles for loss (110). As a unit, NIU was No. 18 in yards per play (4.78) and No. 34 in scoring (22.6 points per game).
The trio are the first on-field assistants named by Carey and the fourth overall to join him from Northern Illinois; strength coach Brad Ohrt was also hired from NIU. Carey was announced as Temple’s head coach on Jan. 11.
One of the most recognizable career assistants in college football is reportedly changing teams.
Trooper Taylor is leaving Arkansas State to join the Duke staff, according to a report from FootballScoop on Tuesday. The news has since been confirmed by a number of other outlets. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)
Known for his ubiquitous backward hat and near-constant towel waving, Taylor spent 10 seasons at Baylor as a defensive back, graduate assistant and later a position coach. He spent 1998 on the New Mexico staff, then coached wide receivers at Tulane, Tennessee (with a stint as running backs coach as well), Oklahoma State and Auburn. Taylor served as assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach at Arkansas State for the past five seasons.
Joining the Duke staff will allow Taylor to reunite with David Cutcliffe, with whom Taylor worked in the 2007 season.
Taylor will replace Gerad Parker, who left Duke to become the wide receivers coach at Penn State.
The Clemson football team enjoyed their fast food dinner at the White House on Monday night, and that’s not hyperbole. By all accounts, the national champions seem to enjoy that their spoils of war happened to be McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and good for them. It’s their party, after all.
On Monday night and throughout Tuesday, a quote attributed to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made the rounds on certain corners of the Internet. “President Trump got all our favorite foods, it was the best meal we ever had,” the quote said. “Then we go and see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan. We’re football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue collar party.”
If that quote reads like it was dreamed up by an over-eager supporter of the President, that’s because it was. While the quote’s origin is unknown, it was shared by the joke account (or is it?) Cloyd Rivers, which claims 1.84 million followers and has since deleted the tweet.
However, it took on such a life of its own that Lawrence himself was compelled to knock it down. “I never said this by the way,” Lawrence wrote in his first original tweet since July 12. “I don’t know where it came from. However the trip to the White House was awesome!”
While the quote attributed to him was fake news, his enjoyment of the trip was not. “It was awesome,” Lawrence told TMZ Sports afterwards. “We had McDonald’s and everything. It was good.”
TMZ, Cloyd Rivers, McDonald’s and Clemson football. What a world we’re living in.