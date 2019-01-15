Baylor WR Chris Platt granted sixth season of eligibility

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baylor and one of its football players were on the receiving end of some of the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence this past weekend.

On Twitter Sunday, Chris Platt revealed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. Platt redshirted as a true freshman in 2014, then missed most of the 2017 season because of injury, leading to The Association extending his eligibility clock and allowing the wide receiver to play in 2019.

6th year granted! Truly blessed to have another opportunity..another year to play the two sports I love and further my education. #OAO — chris platt (@chrisplatt14) January 13, 2019

This past season, Platt’s 36 receptions for 511 yards were third on the Bears. During his time in Waco, Platt has totaled 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns on his 98 catches.

Before going down with the season-ending injury in 2017, Platt was averaging 25.1 yards per catch and four of his 16 receptions went for touchdowns in the four games in which he played.