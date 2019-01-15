Charleston Southern names Notre Dame RBs coach Autry Denson its new head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One member of the Kansas football program that was involved in a tragic off-field situation late last week that could lead to future legal issues for the player.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, redshirt freshman safety Nicholas Caudle was driving his Ford F-150 truck in Lawrence last Friday afternoon when he lost control, careened into oncoming traffic and crashed nearly head-on into a Kia Optima. The driver of that vehicle, 81-year-old Lee R. Crum, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caudle, a 20-year-old passenger in Caudle’s vehicle as well as Crum’s 74-year-old wife were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. It’s unclear what their injuries were and how long they were hospitalized, although WIBW-TV reported that the injuries Caudle and his passenger sustained were serious.

However, in a statement, Les Miles indicated that Caudle was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this accident. Nick went to the hospital as a precautionary measure and was released,” the first-year head coach stated. “We expect him to be a full participant in spring football.”

The television station website wrote that a possible factor in the crash was the “roads in the area were wet at the time of the crash, and rain was changing over to snow.” Thus far, no charges have been filed in connection to the accident, although it remains under investigation.

Caudle redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then didn’t see the field this past season.