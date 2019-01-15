Dismissed Georgia Tech RB Dedrick Mills signs with Nebraska

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two seasons after he left the FBS level, Dedrick Mills is back.

Nebraska confirmed Monday that Mills has signed with Nebraska and will play for the Cornhuskers in 2018. The junior college All-American committed to the Cornhuskers in the summer of last year but didn’t sign during the early signing period in December.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, there was an off-field reason the running back failed to sign last month.

… Mills was in court that day, where he received probation for failing to appear in court after a July misdemeanor charge for driving with a suspended license. It was not his first time running into problems after failing to show up in court.

In August of 2017, Georgia Tech announced that Mills had been dismissed from the program for an unspecified violation of athletic department rules. It was subsequently learned that the dismissal stemmed from failed drug tests — three to be specific.

In 2016, Mills’ 771 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns led all Tech ball carriers., with 169 of those yards coming in the bowl win over Kentucky. Mills put up all of those numbers as a true freshman despite being suspended on two different occasions for a total of three games.