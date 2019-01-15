Jeff Thomas reneges on Illinois commitment, returns to Miami

The saga that is Jeff Thomas has taken a couple of twists over the past couple of days, with the latest apparently leading him back to The U.
In late December, Illinois announced that Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported this past weekend that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility, though, was seemingly snuffed out by Thomas himself yesterday.
“I’m on my way now,” Thomas told the Champaign News-Gazette Monday afternoon. “I’m really excited to get started at Illinois.”
A day later, Thomas is apparently no longer excited and no longer on his way to Champaign as he posted on Instagram that he is instead headed back to Miami. Well, at least for now he is.
It doesn’t appear that Thomas ever actually enrolled in and attended classes at Illinois, which means he would be eligible to play for Miami in 2019. Well, provided he actually sticks with this particular commitment this time around.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.
UPDATED JANUARY 15 AT 9:48 P.M. ET: Oklahoma confirmed Tuesday night that Brian Odom has indeed left his head coach brother’s football program at Missouri to return “home” to Norman as the Sooners’ inside linebackers coach.
The younger Odom played his college football for the Sooners, and spent the past two seasons as the outside linebackers coach for his Barry Odom at Mizzou.
New Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch reportedly has his first major hire in Missouri outside linebackers coach Brian Odom.
Yes, that would be the younger brother of Missouri head coach Barry Odom.
The news was first reported by Power Mizzou and has since been confirmed by a number of Oklahoma outlets.
While it obviously doesn’t compare to the one he’s leaving, the younger Odom does have a prior relationship with Grinch. The pair worked together at Washington State from 2015-16, a stint that helped Grinch get the Ohio State (and later Oklahoma) jobs, and Odom get his first full-time job at Mizzou.
Grinch first targeted Odom for the position last week, but Odom turned him down. A week later and the offer apparently became even more appetizing compared to the $300,000 Odom earned at Mizzou. We’ll see how sweet when his new Oklahoma contract is approved.
For the first time in six decades, Army is officially the best college football team in the East.
The honor was bestowed upon the Black Knights Tuesday by the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference, which selected Army as the Lambert Trophy winners. First awarded in 1936, the Lambert Trophy honors the best college football team from the Eastern seaboard, defined as everything from Virginia on up. Though the Black Knights had not won the honor since College Football Hall of Famer Earl Blaik led that year’s club to an 8-0-1 season and a No. 3 final ranking back in 1958, Army is still in second place all-time with eight Lambert trophies.
Penn State holds the all-time lead with 31, including Lambert trophies in 2016 and ’17.
This year’s Army team completed the best season in the academy’s modern history, going 11-2 with their second straight Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, their third straight win over Navy and a No. 19 final ranking in the Associated Press poll, their highest year-end ranking since 1958. Head coach Jeff Monken was also named the national coach of the year by the Maxwell Football Club and the Lombardi Foundation.
Great as the Black Knights were in 2018, an argument can be made Syracuse should have actually taken home the award. The Orange played an inarguably tougher schedule — two of their three losses were to Clemson and Notre Dame — and at 10-3 finished the season ranked four spots higher than Army in the AP poll.
For their efforts, Dino Babers‘ bunch took home the ECAC’s FBS Team of the Year award, which, to an unwashed non-Easterner like yours truly, sounds like when certain conferences hand their MVP award to a quarterback but then name a different quarterback as their offensive player of the year.
Furthermore, Colgate won the Lambert FCS Cup while Maine was the FCS Team of the Year; LIU-Post won the Lambert Division II Cup and West Chester University the Division II Team of the Year; Johns Hopkins won the Lambert Division III Team of the Year and RPI won the ECAC Division III Team of the Year.
All winners will be honored on Feb. 21 in Danbury, Conn.
New Temple head coach Rod Carey is bringing along three familiar faces from Northern Illinois, the Owls announced Tuesday.
Jeff Knowles, Melvin Rice and Walter Stewart will make the trek from DeKalb to Philadelphia, though each coach’s role has yet to be sorted out. Position assignments will be announced once the full staff is hired, Temple said.
At Northern Illinois, Knowles served as defensive coordinator and was previously a quality control assistant at NC State. Rice was NIU’s cornerbacks coach and Stewart handled the Huskies’ defensive line.
“Jeff runs an aggressive defense that was not just one of the best in the MAC, but one of the best in the nation last season,” Carey said in a statement. “Individually, defensive end Sutton Smith was an All-American. Jeff, Mel and Walt know how to get the best out of their players and will continue to work together to coach an outstanding defense.”
Northern Illinois finished the 2018 campaign ranked second in sacks (50) and fourth in tackles for loss (110). As a unit, NIU was No. 18 in yards per play (4.78) and No. 34 in scoring (22.6 points per game).
The trio are the first on-field assistants named by Carey and the fourth overall to join him from Northern Illinois; strength coach Brad Ohrt was also hired from NIU. Carey was announced as Temple’s head coach on Jan. 11.
One of the most recognizable career assistants in college football is reportedly changing teams.
Trooper Taylor is leaving Arkansas State to join the Duke staff, according to a report from FootballScoop on Tuesday. The news has since been confirmed by a number of other outlets. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)
Known for his ubiquitous backward hat and near-constant towel waving, Taylor spent 10 seasons at Baylor as a defensive back, graduate assistant and later a position coach. He spent 1998 on the New Mexico staff, then coached wide receivers at Tulane, Tennessee (with a stint as running backs coach as well), Oklahoma State and Auburn. Taylor served as assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach at Arkansas State for the past five seasons.
Joining the Duke staff will allow Taylor to reunite with David Cutcliffe, with whom Taylor worked in the 2007 season.
Taylor will replace Gerad Parker, who left Duke to become the wide receivers coach at Penn State.