NC State the landing spot for dismissed USC LB Levi Jones

In mid-November of last year, Levi Jones was dismissed by USC head coach Clay Helton. Nearly two months to the day later, Jones has found a new college football home.

While it hasn’t yet been announced by the football program, Jones is now listed as a junior linebacker on NC State’s spring football roster. It’s believed Jones will have to sit out the 2019 season, then would have two years of eligibility he can use with the Wolfpack beginning in 2020.

Jones’ dismissal from the Trojans last fall was because of an unspecified violation of team rules. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in early July of last year; it’s unclear whether that off-field issue played some kind of a role in his forced departure four months later.

Jones was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 93 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Austin product was the highest-rated linebacker signee in USC’s class that year.

After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Jones had played in eight games this past year prior to his dismissal.