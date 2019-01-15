NC State the landing spot for dismissed USC LB Levi Jones

In mid-November of last year, Levi Jones was dismissed by USC head coach Clay Helton. Nearly two months to the day later, Jones has found a new college football home.
While it hasn’t yet been announced by the football program, Jones is now listed as a junior linebacker on NC State’s spring football roster. It’s believed Jones will have to sit out the 2019 season, then would have two years of eligibility he can use with the Wolfpack beginning in 2020.
Jones’ dismissal from the Trojans last fall was because of an unspecified violation of team rules. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in early July of last year; it’s unclear whether that off-field issue played some kind of a role in his forced departure four months later.
Jones was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 93 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Austin product was the highest-rated linebacker signee in USC’s class that year.
After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Jones had played in eight games this past year prior to his dismissal.
A little over a month after leaving the SEC, Richie Petitbon has landed in the Big Ten. Reportedly.
According to al.com, Petitbon has decided to transfer to Illinois to continue his collegiate playing career. In mid-December, the offensive lineman decided to transfer from the Alabama football program.
Per the same website, Petitbon had also considered Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt before settling on Illinois as his landing spot.
Petitbon is on schedule to graduate from UA this coming May. If that projected course holds, Petitbon would be able to use his final season of eligibility with the Fighting Illini in 2019.
Coming out of high school in Washington D.C., Petitbon was rated as the No. 5 guard in the country and the No. 62 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only one offensive lineman, fellow guard Lester Cotton, was rated higher than Petitbon in a Tide recruiting class that was the top-ranked group in that cycle.
Injuries cost Petitbon early as, after redshirting his true freshman season, he suffered a torn ACL that kept him out of all but one game in 2016. He played in three games the following season and then six this year. His appearances in 2017 came at guard, the ones in 2018 at offensive tackle.
A couple of months after leaving one Power Five school, Isaiah Humphries has landed at another.
Humphries took to his personal Twitter account recently to announce his decision to transfer to Cal and continue his collegiate playing career with the Golden Bears. After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Humphries will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season.
The defensive back had announced in late November that he had decided to transfer from Penn State after spending just one season with the Nittany Lions.
Humphries was a three-star member of Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class. He took a redshirt for his true freshman season.
On the same day as the deadline for declaring, one Oklahoma State football player issued his declaration.
In a Twitter posting, Tyron Johnson confirmed that he has decided to forego his senior year at OSU and make himself available for the April NFL draft. “I cannot say goodbye without first saying thank you,” the wide receiver wrote. “I am forever grateful for Oklahoma State and every member of the amazing Cowboys community.”
This past season, Johnson was second on the Cowboys in receptions (53), receiving yards (845) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The 6-1, 185-pound receiver finishes his collegiate career with 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns on 80 receptions.
Nine of the receptions, 150 of the yards and two of the scores came as a true freshman at LSU in 2015, where he began his collegiate career as a five-star signee before he decided to transfer to OSU in August of 2016.
Baylor and one of its football players were on the receiving end of some of the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence this past weekend.
On Twitter Sunday, Chris Platt revealed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. Platt redshirted as a true freshman in 2014, then missed most of the 2017 season because of injury, leading to The Association extending his eligibility clock and allowing the wide receiver to play in 2019.
This past season, Platt’s 36 receptions for 511 yards were third on the Bears. During his time in Waco, Platt has totaled 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns on his 98 catches.
Before going down with the season-ending injury in 2017, Platt was averaging 25.1 yards per catch and four of his 16 receptions went for touchdowns in the four games in which he played.