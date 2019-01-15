Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush transferring to UCF

Exactly three weeks after reports first surfaced that Brandon Wimbush was expected to transfer from Notre Dame, the quarterback has done just that.
Over the weekend, Wimbush took an official visit to Central Florida. Tuesday, Wimbush announced on Instagram that he has decided to transfer to UCF and continue his collegiate playing career with the Knights.
As a graduate transfer, Wimbush will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for UCF.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.
UCF could be looking to replace its wildly successful starter as McKenzie Milton continues his recovery from a horrific season-ending injury late in the year. It’s unclear if Milton, who will undergo a fifth surgery on his injured knee later this month, will be healthy enough to play this coming season.
Brian Kelly officially has a hole to fill on his Notre Dame coaching staff.
Monday, Charleston Southern announced the hiring of Autry Denson as its new head football coach. Denson had spent the past four seasons as the running backs coach with the Fighting Irish.
“This is a great day for Buccaneer football,” athletic director Jeff Barber said in a statement. “Autry Denson is a special person in many ways and stands out as both a recruiter and a coach. More importantly, he cares about his players as people first and will, therefore, have great influence on their hearts and lives and will develop each of them into outstanding young men.”
The 42-year-old Denson played his college football at Notre Dame, and is the leading rusher in the storied program’s history. Aside from one season at a Florida high school in 2011, this will mark the first head-coaching job of Denson’s career.
One member of the Kansas football program that was involved in a tragic off-field situation late last week that could lead to future legal issues for the player.
According to the Lawrence Journal-World, redshirt freshman safety Nicholas Caudle was driving his Ford F-150 truck in Lawrence last Friday afternoon when he lost control, careened into oncoming traffic and crashed nearly head-on into a Kia Optima. The driver of that vehicle, 81-year-old Lee R. Crum, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Caudle, a 20-year-old passenger in Caudle’s vehicle as well as Crum’s 74-year-old wife were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. It’s unclear what their injuries were and how long they were hospitalized, although WIBW-TV reported that the injuries Caudle and his passenger sustained were serious.
However, in a statement, Les Miles indicated that Caudle was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this accident. Nick went to the hospital as a precautionary measure and was released,” the first-year head coach stated. “We expect him to be a full participant in spring football.”
The television station website wrote that a possible factor in the crash was the “roads in the area were wet at the time of the crash, and rain was changing over to snow.” Thus far, no charges have been filed in connection to the accident, although it remains under investigation.
Caudle redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then didn’t see the field this past season.
In December of 2012, Tee Martin declined a return to Rocky Top as part of Butch Jones‘ first coaching staff at Tennessee. Six years and a month later, he’s reportedly rectified that previous decision
According to Chris Low of ESPN.com, Martin has reached an agreement with UT to become an offensive assistant on Jeremy Pruitt‘s staff. Low writes that “[c]ontract details and his title are still being finalized.”
According to a football program official, an official announcement is expected at some point Tuesday.
Martin was demoted in the middle of this past season, stripped of his playcalling duties as USC’s offensive coordinator. The assistant coach, who also coached wide receivers, subsequently scrubbed his Twitter account of all mentions of his connection to USC before he was fired by head coach Clay Helton in November of last year.
The hiring of Martin would prove wildly popular in Knoxville.
As the player who replaced Peyton Manning under center in 1998, Martin helped lead the Vols to their last national championship. Martin’s head coach with the Vols, Phillip Fulmer, is now UT’s athletic director.
In mid-November of last year, Levi Jones was dismissed by USC head coach Clay Helton. Nearly two months to the day later, Jones has found a new college football home.
While it hasn’t yet been announced by the football program, Jones is now listed as a junior linebacker on NC State’s spring football roster. It’s believed Jones will have to sit out the 2019 season, then would have two years of eligibility he can use with the Wolfpack beginning in 2020.
Jones’ dismissal from the Trojans last fall was because of an unspecified violation of team rules. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in early July of last year; it’s unclear whether that off-field issue played some kind of a role in his forced departure four months later.
Jones was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 93 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Austin product was the highest-rated linebacker signee in USC’s class that year.
After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Jones had played in eight games this past year prior to his dismissal.