Oklahoma State’s second-leading receiver leaves for NFL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the same day as the deadline for declaring, one Oklahoma State football player issued his declaration.

In a Twitter posting, Tyron Johnson confirmed that he has decided to forego his senior year at OSU and make himself available for the April NFL draft. “I cannot say goodbye without first saying thank you,” the wide receiver wrote. “I am forever grateful for Oklahoma State and every member of the amazing Cowboys community.”

To God be the glory!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HbR9YvZgIi — TBILL (@_TBJXIII) January 14, 2019

This past season, Johnson was second on the Cowboys in receptions (53), receiving yards (845) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The 6-1, 185-pound receiver finishes his collegiate career with 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns on 80 receptions.

Nine of the receptions, 150 of the yards and two of the scores came as a true freshman at LSU in 2015, where he began his collegiate career as a five-star signee before he decided to transfer to OSU in August of 2016.