Oklahoma State’s second-leading receiver leaves for NFL

On the same day as the deadline for declaring, one Oklahoma State football player issued his declaration.
In a Twitter posting, Tyron Johnson confirmed that he has decided to forego his senior year at OSU and make himself available for the April NFL draft. “I cannot say goodbye without first saying thank you,” the wide receiver wrote. “I am forever grateful for Oklahoma State and every member of the amazing Cowboys community.”
This past season, Johnson was second on the Cowboys in receptions (53), receiving yards (845) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The 6-1, 185-pound receiver finishes his collegiate career with 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns on 80 receptions.
Nine of the receptions, 150 of the yards and two of the scores came as a true freshman at LSU in 2015, where he began his collegiate career as a five-star signee before he decided to transfer to OSU in August of 2016.
A couple of months after leaving one Power Five school, Isaiah Humphries has landed at another.
Humphries took to his personal Twitter account recently to announce his decision to transfer to Cal and continue his collegiate playing career with the Golden Bears. After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Humphries will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season.
The defensive back had announced in late November that he had decided to transfer from Penn State after spending just one season with the Nittany Lions.
Humphries was a three-star member of Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class. He took a redshirt for his true freshman season.
Baylor and one of its football players were on the receiving end of some of the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence this past weekend.
On Twitter Sunday, Chris Platt revealed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. Platt redshirted as a true freshman in 2014, then missed most of the 2017 season because of injury, leading to The Association extending his eligibility clock and allowing the wide receiver to play in 2019.
This past season, Platt’s 36 receptions for 511 yards were third on the Bears. During his time in Waco, Platt has totaled 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns on his 98 catches.
Before going down with the season-ending injury in 2017, Platt was averaging 25.1 yards per catch and four of his 16 receptions went for touchdowns in the four games in which he played.
One MAC school is on the receiving end of some immediate Power Five help courtesy of a transfer.
Via Twitter this past weekend, Austin Dorris announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Bowling Green. The tight end had decided to transfer from Indiana earlier this offseason.
Dorris will be coming to the Falcons as a graduate transfer, which will allow him to take the field in 2019 in what will be his final season of eligibility.
A native of Ohio, Dorris played in 31 games during his time with the Hoosiers, making the lone start of his career last season. He had four receptions for 16 yards in 2018, the first receptions of his collegiate career.
Less than a week after taking over the head job at Troy, Chip Lindsey has officially made his two most significant hires.
Ryan Pugh, the football program confirmed Monday, has been hired by Lindsey as the Trojans’ new offensive coordinator. Pugh had spent the 2018 season as the offensive line coach at BYU.
A short time later, the program confirmed that Lindsey has promoted Brandon Hall to be the new defensive coordinator. In his first year with the Trojans in 2018, Hall was outside linebackers coach as well as special teams coordinator.
“I am very appreciative of Coach Lindsey for his trust in me to continue what we’ve accomplished on the defensive side of the football,” Hall said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank (former head coach Neal) Brown and (former defensive coordinator Vic) Koenning for establishing a culture and raising the expectations at Troy. I am humbled and thrilled to have an opportunity to work every day to ensure that we continue our strong defensive tradition at Troy.”
Pugh, who played his college football at Auburn, has also served on coaching staffs at his alma mater as well as LSU, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.
“I’m excited to be back home in the state of Alabama and to have the opportunity to work with Coach Lindsey,” Pugh said. “You cannot help but be excited when you have a great offensive mind in Coach Lindsey as the head coach of a tradition-rich program like Troy. I’m honored and thankful to be at Troy and look forward to pushing these young men and this program to the top of the Group of Five.”