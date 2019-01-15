Penn State transfer Isaiah Humphries moves on to Cal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A couple of months after leaving one Power Five school, Isaiah Humphries has landed at another.

Humphries took to his personal Twitter account recently to announce his decision to transfer to Cal and continue his collegiate playing career with the Golden Bears. After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Humphries will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season.

The defensive back had announced in late November that he had decided to transfer from Penn State after spending just one season with the Nittany Lions.

I’m not from Cali but I joined the Wave 🌊#CalGang pic.twitter.com/xyzT006IJ0 — Isaiah Humphries (@TheHumphries23) January 14, 2019

Humphries was a three-star member of Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class. He took a redshirt for his true freshman season.