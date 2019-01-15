Report: Tee Martin headed back to Tennessee as offensive assistant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In December of 2012, Tee Martin declined a return to Rocky Top as part of Butch Jones‘ first coaching staff at Tennessee. Six years and a month later, he’s reportedly rectified that previous decision

According to Chris Low of ESPN.com, Martin has reached an agreement with UT to become an offensive assistant on Jeremy Pruitt‘s staff. Low writes that “[c]ontract details and his title are still being finalized.”

According to a football program official, an official announcement is expected at some point Tuesday.

Martin was demoted in the middle of this past season, stripped of his playcalling duties as USC’s offensive coordinator. The assistant coach, who also coached wide receivers, subsequently scrubbed his Twitter account of all mentions of his connection to USC before he was fired by head coach Clay Helton in November of last year.

The hiring of Martin would prove wildly popular in Knoxville.

As the player who replaced Peyton Manning under center in 1998, Martin helped lead the Vols to their last national championship. Martin’s head coach with the Vols, Phillip Fulmer, is now UT’s athletic director.