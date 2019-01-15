Rod Carey bringing three assistants along from Northern Illinois to Temple

New Temple head coach Rod Carey is bringing along three familiar faces from Northern Illinois, the Owls announced Tuesday.

Jeff Knowles, Melvin Rice and Walter Stewart will make the trek from DeKalb to Philadelphia, though each coach’s role has yet to be sorted out. Position assignments will be announced once the full staff is hired, Temple said.

At Northern Illinois, Knowles served as defensive coordinator and was previously a quality control assistant at NC State. Rice was NIU’s cornerbacks coach and Stewart handled the Huskies’ defensive line.

“Jeff runs an aggressive defense that was not just one of the best in the MAC, but one of the best in the nation last season,” Carey said in a statement. “Individually, defensive end Sutton Smith was an All-American. Jeff, Mel and Walt know how to get the best out of their players and will continue to work together to coach an outstanding defense.”

Northern Illinois finished the 2018 campaign ranked second in sacks (50) and fourth in tackles for loss (110). As a unit, NIU was No. 18 in yards per play (4.78) and No. 34 in scoring (22.6 points per game).

The trio are the first on-field assistants named by Carey and the fourth overall to join him from Northern Illinois; strength coach Brad Ohrt was also hired from NIU. Carey was announced as Temple’s head coach on Jan. 11.