Trevor Lawrence confirms viral quote is fake news

The Clemson football team enjoyed their fast food dinner at the White House on Monday night, and that’s not hyperbole. By all accounts, the national champions seem to enjoy that their spoils of war happened to be McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and good for them. It’s their party, after all.
On Monday night and throughout Tuesday, a quote attributed to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made the rounds on certain corners of the Internet. “President Trump got all our favorite foods, it was the best meal we ever had,” the quote said. “Then we go and see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan. We’re football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue collar party.”
If that quote reads like it was dreamed up by an over-eager supporter of the President, that’s because it was. While the quote’s origin is unknown, it was shared by the joke account (or is it?) Cloyd Rivers, which claims 1.84 million followers and has since deleted the tweet.
However, it took on such a life of its own that Lawrence himself was compelled to knock it down. “I never said this by the way,” Lawrence wrote in his first original tweet since July 12. “I don’t know where it came from. However the trip to the White House was awesome!”
While the quote attributed to him was fake news, his enjoyment of the trip was not. “It was awesome,” Lawrence told TMZ Sports afterwards. “We had McDonald’s and everything. It was good.”
TMZ, Cloyd Rivers, McDonald’s and Clemson football. What a world we’re living in.
The starting quarterbacks in the national championship game following the 2018 regular season were a true freshman and true sophomore. Not surprisingly, both will head into the offseason as the favorites for the most iconic trophy in all of college sports.
In odds released Tuesday by BetOnline.ag, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is a 3/1 favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, while Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is right behind at 4/1. Interestingly, the player next up after those two is the man who Tagovailoa replaced as the Crimson Tide’s starter, Jalen Hurts, at 9/1.
Hurts’ name is in the transfer database as he will likely play his last season somewhere other than in Tuscaloosa, and the same sportsbook has Maryland as a 1/2 favorite to land the quarterback. Other schools listed as potential landing spots for Hurts include Miami (4/1), TCU (5/1), Auburn (10/1) and Houston (10/1).
Another transfer quarterback, Justin Fields of Ohio State (formerly of Georgia), is at 12/1 to win next year’s Heisman, as is the quarterback who was ahead of him on the Bulldogs’ depth charts, Jake Fromm. Others at the same number are Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Georgia running back D’Andre Swift and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.
Below are the complete odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, again, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:
Trevor Lawrence 3/1
Tua Tagovailoa 4/1
Jalen Hurts 9/1
Travis Etienne 12/1
Justin Fields 12/1
Jake Fromm 12/1
D’Andre Swift 12/1
Jonathan Taylor 12/1
Ian Book 16/1
Sam Ehlinger 16/1
Justin Herbert 16/1
Jerry Jeudy 25/1
Austin Kendall 25/1
Shea Patterson 25/1
K.J. Costello 33/1
Adrian Martinez 33/1
Two seasons after he left the FBS level, Dedrick Mills is back.
Nebraska confirmed Monday that Mills has signed with Nebraska and will play for the Cornhuskers in 2018. The junior college All-American committed to the Cornhuskers in the summer of last year but didn’t sign during the early signing period in December.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, there was an off-field reason the running back failed to sign last month.
… Mills was in court that day, where he received probation for failing to appear in court after a July misdemeanor charge for driving with a suspended license. It was not his first time running into problems after failing to show up in court.
In August of 2017, Georgia Tech announced that Mills had been dismissed from the program for an unspecified violation of athletic department rules. It was subsequently learned that the dismissal stemmed from failed drug tests — three to be specific.
In 2016, Mills’ 771 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns led all Tech ball carriers., with 169 of those yards coming in the bowl win over Kentucky. Mills put up all of those numbers as a true freshman despite being suspended on two different occasions for a total of three games.
Exactly three weeks after reports first surfaced that Brandon Wimbush was expected to transfer from Notre Dame, the quarterback has done just that.
Over the weekend, Wimbush took an official visit to Central Florida. Tuesday, Wimbush announced on Instagram that he has decided to transfer to UCF and continue his collegiate playing career with the Knights.
As a graduate transfer, Wimbush will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for UCF.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.
UCF could be looking to replace its wildly successful starter as McKenzie Milton continues his recovery from a horrific season-ending injury late in the year. It’s unclear if Milton, who will undergo a fifth surgery on his injured knee later this month, will be healthy enough to play this coming season.
Brian Kelly officially has a hole to fill on his Notre Dame coaching staff.
Monday, Charleston Southern announced the hiring of Autry Denson as its new head football coach. Denson had spent the past four seasons as the running backs coach with the Fighting Irish.
“This is a great day for Buccaneer football,” athletic director Jeff Barber said in a statement. “Autry Denson is a special person in many ways and stands out as both a recruiter and a coach. More importantly, he cares about his players as people first and will, therefore, have great influence on their hearts and lives and will develop each of them into outstanding young men.”
The 42-year-old Denson played his college football at Notre Dame, and is the leading rusher in the storied program’s history. Aside from one season at a Florida high school in 2011, this will mark the first head-coaching job of Denson’s career.