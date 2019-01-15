Trevor Lawrence confirms viral quote is fake news

The Clemson football team enjoyed their fast food dinner at the White House on Monday night, and that’s not hyperbole. By all accounts, the national champions seem to enjoy that their spoils of war happened to be McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and good for them. It’s their party, after all.

On Monday night and throughout Tuesday, a quote attributed to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made the rounds on certain corners of the Internet. “President Trump got all our favorite foods, it was the best meal we ever had,” the quote said. “Then we go and see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan. We’re football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue collar party.”

If that quote reads like it was dreamed up by an over-eager supporter of the President, that’s because it was. While the quote’s origin is unknown, it was shared by the joke account (or is it?) Cloyd Rivers, which claims 1.84 million followers and has since deleted the tweet.

However, it took on such a life of its own that Lawrence himself was compelled to knock it down. “I never said this by the way,” Lawrence wrote in his first original tweet since July 12. “I don’t know where it came from. However the trip to the White House was awesome!”

I never said this by the way… I don’t know where it came from. However the trip to the White House was awesome! https://t.co/dhYzZpSNUD — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 15, 2019

While the quote attributed to him was fake news, his enjoyment of the trip was not. “It was awesome,” Lawrence told TMZ Sports afterwards. “We had McDonald’s and everything. It was good.”

TMZ, Cloyd Rivers, McDonald’s and Clemson football. What a world we’re living in.