Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa are BetOnline’s 2019 Heisman favorites

The starting quarterbacks in the national championship game following the 2018 regular season were a true freshman and true sophomore. Not surprisingly, both will head into the offseason as the favorites for the most iconic trophy in all of college sports.

In odds released Tuesday by BetOnline.ag, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is a 3/1 favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, while Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is right behind at 4/1. Interestingly, the player next up after those two is the man who Tagovailoa replaced as the Crimson Tide’s starter, Jalen Hurts, at 9/1.

Hurts’ name is in the transfer database as he will likely play his last season somewhere other than in Tuscaloosa, and the same sportsbook has Maryland as a 1/2 favorite to land the quarterback. Other schools listed as potential landing spots for Hurts include Miami (4/1), TCU (5/1), Auburn (10/1) and Houston (10/1).

Another transfer quarterback, Justin Fields of Ohio State (formerly of Georgia), is at 12/1 to win next year’s Heisman, as is the quarterback who was ahead of him on the Bulldogs’ depth charts, Jake Fromm. Others at the same number are Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Georgia running back D’Andre Swift and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Below are the complete odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, again, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

Trevor Lawrence 3/1

Tua Tagovailoa 4/1

Jalen Hurts 9/1

Travis Etienne 12/1

Justin Fields 12/1

Jake Fromm 12/1

D’Andre Swift 12/1

Jonathan Taylor 12/1

Ian Book 16/1

Sam Ehlinger 16/1

Justin Herbert 16/1

Jerry Jeudy 25/1

Austin Kendall 25/1

Shea Patterson 25/1

K.J. Costello 33/1

Adrian Martinez 33/1