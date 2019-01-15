Trooper Taylor reportedly whipping towel from Arkansas State to Duke

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the most recognizable career assistants in college football is reportedly changing teams.

Trooper Taylor is leaving Arkansas State to join the Duke staff, according to a report from FootballScoop on Tuesday. The news has since been confirmed by a number of other outlets. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

Source tells FootballScoop David Cutcliffe plans to add Trooper Taylor to the staff #GetYoTowelsReadyDurham https://t.co/x2kXMhNFet pic.twitter.com/YcKseOQx1B — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 15, 2019

Known for his ubiquitous backward hat and near-constant towel waving, Taylor spent 10 seasons at Baylor as a defensive back, graduate assistant and later a position coach. He spent 1998 on the New Mexico staff, then coached wide receivers at Tulane, Tennessee (with a stint as running backs coach as well), Oklahoma State and Auburn. Taylor served as assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach at Arkansas State for the past five seasons.

Joining the Duke staff will allow Taylor to reunite with David Cutcliffe, with whom Taylor worked in the 2007 season.

Taylor will replace Gerad Parker, who left Duke to become the wide receivers coach at Penn State.