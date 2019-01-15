Troy plucks BYU’s staff for OC, stays in-house for DC

Less than a week after taking over the head job at Troy, Chip Lindsey has officially made his two most significant hires.
Ryan Pugh, the football program confirmed Monday, has been hired by Lindsey as the Trojans’ new offensive coordinator. Pugh had spent the 2018 season as the offensive line coach at BYU.
A short time later, the program confirmed that Lindsey has promoted Brandon Hall to be the new defensive coordinator. In his first year with the Trojans in 2018, Hall was outside linebackers coach as well as special teams coordinator.
“I am very appreciative of Coach Lindsey for his trust in me to continue what we’ve accomplished on the defensive side of the football,” Hall said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank (former head coach Neal) Brown and (former defensive coordinator Vic) Koenning for establishing a culture and raising the expectations at Troy. I am humbled and thrilled to have an opportunity to work every day to ensure that we continue our strong defensive tradition at Troy.”
Pugh, who played his college football at Auburn, has also served on coaching staffs at his alma mater as well as LSU, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.
“I’m excited to be back home in the state of Alabama and to have the opportunity to work with Coach Lindsey,” Pugh said. “You cannot help but be excited when you have a great offensive mind in Coach Lindsey as the head coach of a tradition-rich program like Troy. I’m honored and thankful to be at Troy and look forward to pushing these young men and this program to the top of the Group of Five.”
One MAC school is on the receiving end of some immediate Power Five help courtesy of a transfer.
Via Twitter this past weekend, Austin Dorris announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Bowling Green. The tight end had decided to transfer from Indiana earlier this offseason.
Dorris will be coming to the Falcons as a graduate transfer, which will allow him to take the field in 2019 in what will be his final season of eligibility.
A native of Ohio, Dorris played in 31 games during his time with the Hoosiers, making the lone start of his career last season. He had four receptions for 16 yards in 2018, the first receptions of his collegiate career.
The turnover at Miami continues, this time on the player personnel side.
The university confirmed in a press release Monday that Hayden Mahoney has decided to take his leave of Manny Diaz‘s football program. The redshirt junior is leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2019 at another FBS school if he so desires.
“Hayden and I talked and we decided that it was in his best interests to graduate this spring and pursue opportunities at another school,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
A three-star member of Al Golden‘s final recruiting class at The U, Mahoney took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015, then didn’t see the field at all the following season. He played in 12 games, starting two, as a redshirt sophomore in 2017.
This past season, Mahoney started 10 of the 13 games in which he played. He made starts at all three interior line positions in 2018 for what was one of the most underperforming units in the entire country.
Out of a job after Manny Diaz swept out all of Mark Richt‘s offensive assistants, Todd Hartley has officially landed on his coaching feet.
Monday, Georgia announced that Hartley has been hired by Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs’ tight ends coach. Hartley had spent the past three years in the same position at Miami.
The Georgia native, who spent one year at UGA as director of player personnel in his second tour with the school prior to leaving for The U, also served as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator during his time with the Hurricanes.
“We expect Todd to be a great fit back at Georgia,” a statement from Smart began. “He worked with the team while he was in school at UGA until he graduated and then returned to our program for another year later in his career in a separate role so there is no doubting his allegiance and excitement about returning to join the Bulldogs. Todd has proven himself as an excellent position coach and as a top-notch recruiter and we look forward to his return to Athens.”
Prior to his second stint at UGA, Hartley spent four seasons at Marshall as both tight ends and safeties coach. Hartley worked as a student assistant at UGA prior to graduating from the university in May of 2008; he stayed on at his alma mater as a graduate assistant for three years before leaving for the Thundering Herd.
“I’m very thankful to Coach Smart for giving me and my family the opportunity to come back home,” said Hartley. “I’m honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater, a program which has become one that competes for national championships annually. I’m fired up to put that ‘G’ back on my chest and I’m ready to get to work!”
Coming off a historic campaign, Army has given its head football coach a much-deserved reward.
Monday night, Army announced that it has reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with Jeff Monken. The head coach is now signed through the 2024 season.
No details of the extended deal were released.
“We knew when we hired Jeff he was the right man to rebuild our football program,” athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “This extension is well-deserved as he has created the right culture by bringing in assistants and staff members who not only teach but represent our core values. He believes strongly in the Academy’s larger mission of recruiting, developing and graduating leaders of character. We’re excited to continue to see where Jeff takes our team for years to come.”
The Black Knights have won 10-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the service academy’s history, and also claimed the Commander-in-Chief trophy for the first time ever as well. The 11 wins this past season were also the most ever for the football program.
Army has also beaten rival Navy three straight seasons under Monken, the first time that’s happened since the Black Knights won five straight from 1992-96.
“I’d like to thank Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, and our entire fan base for their continued faith and trust in me as Army’s head football coach,” Monken said. “My family and I love being a part of the West Point community. I am honored and proud to have the privilege of coaching the outstanding young men that make up the Army West Point Football Brotherhood.”