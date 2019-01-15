Troy plucks BYU’s staff for OC, stays in-house for DC

Less than a week after taking over the head job at Troy, Chip Lindsey has officially made his two most significant hires.

Ryan Pugh, the football program confirmed Monday, has been hired by Lindsey as the Trojans’ new offensive coordinator. Pugh had spent the 2018 season as the offensive line coach at BYU.

A short time later, the program confirmed that Lindsey has promoted Brandon Hall to be the new defensive coordinator. In his first year with the Trojans in 2018, Hall was outside linebackers coach as well as special teams coordinator.

“I am very appreciative of Coach Lindsey for his trust in me to continue what we’ve accomplished on the defensive side of the football,” Hall said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank (former head coach Neal) Brown and (former defensive coordinator Vic) Koenning for establishing a culture and raising the expectations at Troy. I am humbled and thrilled to have an opportunity to work every day to ensure that we continue our strong defensive tradition at Troy.”

Pugh, who played his college football at Auburn, has also served on coaching staffs at his alma mater as well as LSU, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.

“I’m excited to be back home in the state of Alabama and to have the opportunity to work with Coach Lindsey,” Pugh said. “You cannot help but be excited when you have a great offensive mind in Coach Lindsey as the head coach of a tradition-rich program like Troy. I’m honored and thankful to be at Troy and look forward to pushing these young men and this program to the top of the Group of Five.”