Getty Images

Alabama QB Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma

By John TaylorJan 16, 2019, 1:32 PM EST
14 Comments

After three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Jalen Hurts is headed to the home of back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners.

This past weekend, Hurts took an official visit to Oklahoma.  Wednesday, the erstwhile Alabama quarterback confirmed that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at OU.

Hurts made the announcement in a lengthy statement released on the Players’ Tribune, one in which he gave a heartfelt goodbye to the place he had called home for nearly four years.

“But the education that I received at Alabama goes beyond a degree,” Hurts wrote in a portion of the missive. “Coach [Nick] Saban taught me the values and principles of business, as well as what it takes to be a great leader. My teammates taught me the importance of togetherness, brotherhood, and love. And this past season……. it taught me a lifetime’s worth of lessons about how to deal with adversity.”

In addition to OU, Hurts took a trip to Maryland and former UA offensive coordinator Mike Locksley this past weekend.  Miami was also a consideration, although Tate Martell announced very early Wednesday morning that he would be transferring from Ohio State to The U.

Hurts started every game but one in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span.  He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.

And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the then-true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime.  Amidst criticism from Hurts himself, Tagovailoa won the job ahead of the 2018 season kicking off and, after finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting, led the Tide into another title game loss to the Tigers earlier this month.

As Tagovailoa will be a true junior in 2019 and is firmly entrenched as the starter, that combination of factors triggered Hurts’ decision to at least explore a transfer.

Hurts graduated from UA last month and is eligible to play immediately with the Sooners in 2019.

With Kyler Murray leaving for either the NFL draft or Major League Baseball, OU will again be looking to replace a Heisman-winning quarterback.  One of those thought to be the front-runner for the job, Austin Kendallis in the NCAA transfer database and is strongly considering a move away from Norman.

QB James Blackman one of three Florida State players placing names in transfer database

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 16, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

It appears you can add yet another familiar name to the ever-growing free-agent quarterback market.

Earlier this month, a couple of weeks after transfer/NFL draft rumors circulated, it was confirmed that Deondre Francois would be staying at Florida State and playing his remaining college football season with the Seminoles.  Coincidentally or not, it’s now being reported that fellow FSU signal-caller James Blackman is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database/portal.

To repeat yet again: A player placing his name in the database doesn’t automatically mean he will transfer; rather, it affords him the opportunity to speak to other schools without first getting his current school’s permission.

Blackman was a three-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class. After Francois went down with what turned out to be a season-ending injury in the opener that year, Blackman started the remaining 12 games as a true freshman.  Francois returned as the starter for the vast majority of the 2018 season, missing one game in early November because of a concussion.  Blackman started the lone 2018 game Francois didn’t, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to NC State.

If Blackman follows through and transfers, it would leave Francois as FSU’s lone scholarship quarterback as Bailey Hockman also left the program just prior to the start of the 2018 season.  Suffice to say, the Seminoles are in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback who could, at bare minimum, provide them with some experienced depth in 2019 behind Francois.

In addition to Blackman, two other Seminoles are reportedly in the transfer database as well.

In seven games this season, Campbell, a redshirt junior, caught four passes for 42 yards.  During his time in Tallahassee, the 6-4, 207-pound receiver totaled 13 receptions and 206 yards in his 22 appearances.

Upshur had the same number of receptions in 2018 as Campbell in one more game, although he accounted for 53 receiving yards.  Those were the first receptions of the true junior’s career.

Alabama staffer hired to turn around historically horrid UConn defense

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 16, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
1 Comment

If you’re going to right a shipwreck of a defense, there aren’t many better places to turn than Nick Saban’s extended football staff down in Tuscaloosa.

Wednesday, UConn announced that Lou Spanos has been hired as Randy Edsall‘s new defensive coordinator.  Spanos had spent the 2018 season as a defensive analyst for Saban at Alabama.

The 47-year-old Spanos has been a coordinator once at this level of football, at UCLA in 2012-13.  He’s spent most of his 24-year coaching career in the NFL, including stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1995-2009), Washington Redskins (2010-11) and Tennessee Titans (2014-17).

“Lou was exactly what I was looking for when I started the search for a new defensive coordinator,” Edsall said. “I wanted someone who had NFL and college experience, someone who has coordinated a defense previously with success and someone who knows how to develop players and will be aggressive with the scheme that we will be running.

“When you look at who Lou worked for and with throughout his career, it is very impressive. Talking with the coaches that Lou has worked for and with during his career, it was very apparent to me that we were able to attract an outstanding coach, person and recruiter to our staff and someone that will relate very well with our student-athletes and take us to where we want to go defensively.”

Spanos, who replaces the dismissed Billy Crocker, has a tall, tall task ahead of him.

The Huskies gave up a whopping 605 points in 12 games this past season, breaking the old FBS record of 572 set by the 2010 East Carolina Pirates.  Their average of 50.4 points per game was the worst in the FBS this season; at 45.7 ppg, Oregon State was next.

UConn also allowed 617.4 yards per game, absolutely shattering the old mark of 560.8 ypg set by the 2015 Kansas Jayhawks.

Report: Oklahoma blocking grad transfer Austin Kendall from immediate eligibility at West Virginia

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 16, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
7 Comments

College football teams will never, ever cease to amaze me.

Late last week, it was reported that Austin Kendall had decided to take a graduate transfer out of Oklahoma and continue his playing career elsewhere.  One of the strongest possibilities to be that elsewhere is West Virginia, which also happens to be a member of the same conference as OU.

In that vein, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports, OU is blocking Kendall from receiving immediate eligibility at WVU should the quarterback decided to transfer to the Mountaineers.  Under normal NCAA rules, a player who graduates from one institution is immediately eligible to play at another FBS program; because the two schools are in the same conference, and because the Big 12 isn’t as sensible as the SEC, OU is permitted to block Kendall from becoming immediately eligible at another league program.

OU can’t block Kendall from transferring to WVU altogether, although if he did he would, at least for the moment, have to sit out the 2019 season.  That would leave the grad transfer with one year of eligibility he could use in 2020.

Based on previous precedent involving Baker Mayfield, it appears Kendall could walk-on at WVU and be immediately eligible. It’s unclear if that’s a tack he will consider as he has other options that would involve a scholarship, including Auburn, where he visited this past weekend.

Kendall has been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class.  His first two years were spent backing up the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns

Earlier Wednesday, Jalen Hurts officially announced that he is leaving Alabama as a graduate transfer and moving to OU, seemingly slamming the door shut for a return of Kendall to Norman.

Arkansas’ leading receiver decides to transfer from Razorbacks

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 16, 2019, 1:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Monday, it was confirmed that a transfer quarterback was coming to Arkansas.  A day later, it was confirmed that a potential target for that quarterback was headed out of Fayetteville.

On Twitter, La'Michael Pettway announced that he has decided to transfer from the Razorbacks and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. “Nothing personal, I just have to do what’s best for my family and I,” the wide receiver wrote.

Pettway is expected to remain at UA until he receives his degree, at which point he’ll be free to move about the country as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Pettway led the Razorbacks in receiving yards with 499 and receptions with 30.  His four receiving touchdowns were good for second on the team.

Prior to 2018, Pettway had totaled 102 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.