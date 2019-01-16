Arkansas’ leading receiver decides to transfer from Razorbacks

If Tate Martell is sidelined for the upcoming season, it won’t be because he didn’t try to force his way onto the field.

Very early Wednesday morning, Martell took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to transfer from Ohio State to Miami. It was thought that, because of NCAA transfer rules, Martell would have to sit out the 2019 season.

While that may ultimately end up being the case, 247Sports.com is reporting that the quarterback has “lawyered up” and will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would give him immediate eligibility. And what case will Martell and his lawyer make? “Early indications are that Martell will try to use Ohio State’s sudden coaching change, from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day, as grounds to be immediately eligible,” the website wrote.

Meyer announced his retirement, effective after the Rose Bowl game, on Dec. 4, with the reins handed over to Day, who served as Martell’s position coach for both of his seasons in Columbus and was the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator/co-offensive coordinator in that span as well. Why such a situation, when OSU stayed in-house for its new head football coach, would lead the NCAA to grant a waiver is unclear, although 247Sports.com‘s sources stated that Martell has “a better shot than you think” for a successful appeal.

It’s not clear who will be representing Martell as he makes his case in front of the NCAA. What is clear is that it won’t be Tom Mars, the go-to attorney for such appeals who is representing Justin Fields, the quarterback who transferred from Georgia to Ohio State and triggered Martell’s departure from the Buckeyes.

From a week ago:

Tom Mars, who is Fields' attorney related to his waiver request and has represented many others in similar situations, won't do the same for Martell: He told me: "I'm not representing Tate Martell, and I have no intention of doing anything on his behalf." — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) January 10, 2019

If the redshirt freshman Martell wins a waiver, he would eligible to play in 2019 and would compete with N’Kosi Perry, the returning favorite, and Jarren Williams, among others, for the starting job. If he loses the appeal, he would have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020 that he can use.