Chris Petersen leans on Boise State ties again for new wide receivers coach at Washington

You’re not going to believe this, but Chris Petersen has hired somebody who used to work at Boise State.

The Washington head coach went back to the well he knows all too, uh, well, and is set to hire former Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Junior Adams to be the Huskies’ new wide receivers coach. FootballScoop first made mention of the move.

Adams was actually hired just over a week ago by another former Boise State assistant in new Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Instead of going to Boone however, Adams will head back to the Pacific Northwest where he played (Oregon State/Montana State) and coached (Eastern Washington/Boise State).

The move to hire Adams completes a bit of a revolving door on the offensive staff for Petersen ever since he was first brought over to Montlake. The Huskies have had four different coaches responsible for the wide receivers during his tenure, including the recently departed Matt Lubick who took a job outside coaching following the team’s loss in the Rose Bowl.